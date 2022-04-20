Guilford Technical Community College Titan Tech summer sessions offer an array of opportunities for Triad teens
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (April 20, 2022) – Guilford Technical Community College is offering several camps for teens this summer that will offer a snapshot of possible career paths.
GTCC will present the Titan Tech summer sessions June 13-17, camps that will include options from cooking to photography to cyber investigation and many others. The sessions are structured to be fun, hands-on experiences that allow teens to explore potential careers in an exciting manner using the latest technology.
All sessions offer a low faculty-participant ratio with intensive curriculum and activities that change daily. GTCC’s unique, cutting-edge facilities are utilized with the college’s faculty serving as counselors.
The cost of the five-day camp, which runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, is $230.
All Titan Tech summer sessions meet on the Jamestown campus, except for Let’s Make a Record, which meets on the High Point campus.
Below is a brief description of each session:
- CULINARY CURIOUS is a fun, fast-paced experience of work in a top restaurant-styled kitchen. Award-winning faculty will teach the fundamentals of cooking, baking and a variety of awesome techniques to create delicious dishes with flair.
- DESTINATION DELICIOUS is a session centered around teaching the fast-paced world of food truck cooking, utilizing the GTCC Green Machine food truck and mobile cooking laboratory.
- THE SCRUB LIFE is a week-long dive into health care careers and their critical importance to our survival. Participants will follow a realistic traumatic event from start to finish, from accident scene emergency treatment to emergency room care, surgery, recovery, rehab and after care.
- DIGITRAL ART AND DESIGN is an opportunity to see the design world from the inside out, creating logos, graphics and illustrations that inspire and how they are brought together to inspire people.
- CYBER TITANS WORKSHIP is an exploration of the foundations of cybercrime and digital forensics using industry-standard forensic tools, hands-on investigation of mobile phones and tools of hacking basics.
- IRON MAN’S FAB LAB offers the perfect fit for a student who loves hands-on work and is interested in welding. Students will use electrical plasma welding and perform manual robotic welding while learning basic welding safety, MIG welding and robotic welding programming fundamentals.
- PHANTASTIC PHOTOS AND VIRALICIOUS VIDEO 101 teaches students the latest in professional photography and videography techniques to produce amazing images and attention-grabbing videos.
- LET’S MAKE A RECORD gives an inclusive behind-the-scenes look at audio production during the creation, recording, modifying and mastering music in the studio.
Spots fill up quickly, and the registration deadline is June 9. For more information or to register, visit: gtcc.edu/titantech, call (336) 334-4822 ext. 50611 or email titantech@gtcc.edu.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.