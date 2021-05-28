8 Great Things to Do This Weekend: May 27-June 1

1. Wet ‘N Wild Emerald Pointe - May 29, 2021 - Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe will open its gates to visitors at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Greensboro-based waterpark, located at 3910 S. Holden Road, Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe, features over 38 slides and attractions. Featuring over 3 million gallons of water park fun, Wet’n Wild has been rated one of America’s Top 10 Water Parks. Sprawling across 40 acres, visitors can relax in family-shaded areas, private cabanas for rental, the Club Bermuda Group area, and special Picnic Areas. Visit www.emeraldpointe.com for more information.
2. Greensboro Children’s Museum Parking Lot party - May 29, 2021 - The Greensboro Children’s Museum, located at 220 N. Church St., will reopen with a free parking lot party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live music by Finn Phoenix, food trucks, a magician, and sidewalk chalk art.
3. RetroVinyl Live at SouthEnd Brewing Company - May 29, 2021 - Take in some live music and some locally brewed beers at SouthEnd Brewing Company, located at 117 W Lewis St. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
4. A Tribute to Mike Gaffney - May 30, 2021 - On Sunday, Doodad Farm will host a tribute to Mike Gaffney. The farm, located at 4701 Land Road, will be hosting a tribute to local musician and songwriter Mike Gaffney, who recently passed. The tribute will include local artists performing Gaffney’s songs. The event begins at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/DoodadFarm.
5. Memorial Day Bash - May 31, 2021 - Summerfield Farms will host a Memorial Day Bash. Visitors can drop by anytime between 1-9 p.m. for drinks or special treats like ice cream from The Well Truck. Kids can splash n’ dash in the sprinkler or play with bubbles while parents relax nearby. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and more throughout the day. For more information or a schedule, visit www.summerfieldfarms.com.
6. Jamestown Veterans Memorial Wrenn-Miller Park - May 31, 2021 - The Jamestown Veterans’ Committee will hold a recognition event that includes a flag-raising ceremony, wreath-laying, proclamation, and speaker. For more information, visit www.jncveteransmem.org.
7. Memorial Day Ceremony - May 31, 2021 - Steve Nash, retired Navy master chief petty officer and NAVY seal will speak at the Triad Park Memorial Day Ceremony, held at 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville, at 11 a.m. This event is rain or shine, and guests are asked to bring a lawn chair. For more information, visit www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
8. Local Pool Openings - May 28-June 1, 2021 - Several pools are opening up this weekend due to the Memorial Day Holiday. You should expect your favorite pool and swimming spot to be open. Try around your neighborhood or look to your city’s parks and recreation department to figure out how you can snag yourself a seat beside the pool.
Happy Memorial Day Weekend.
