8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: June 17-23

When The Revolution Comes - June 17, 2021 - The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host a social justice themed exhibition this summer. Artist and photographer Owens Daniels will present “When the Revolution Comes” and Triad Cultural Arts will present “Black Culture Pop-Up Museum.” Both exhibitions open June 17 and will be on view through August 21 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. An opening reception and forum discussion will take place on Thursday, June 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.
Juneteenth: Arts Legacy Awards - June 18, 2021- Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, along with Juneteenth GSO and Atiba Berkley, will host the Juneteenth: Arts Legacy Awards on June 18, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. The event is $34.99 and will be livestreamed via Facebook. Honorees are as follows:
Dance - Diane Robinson & LaVerne Davis
Music - The Butler Family
Theater - Donna Bradby
Visual Arts - Congresswoman Alma Adams
Honorees will receive their awards in person and the awards ceremony will be live-streamed for all guests. The ceremony will include tribute performances from Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet and guest dancers from the former Salimah Dance Company and Harris Mintz Dance Company, Walter Johnson, Jr., Morgan Jones, and Ebonique Day.
You do not want to miss this event inspired by the Kennedy Center Honors, but with a Greensboro local flare to honor Black artists who have made contributions to artistic culture in Greensboro and beyond. This event is made possible through the generous support of the North Carolina Arts Council, Creative Greensboro, and Arts Greensboro.
Trucks, Tap and Tunes - June 19, 2021- The Junior League of High Point will host Trucks, Tap and Tunes on Saturday, June 19, 2021. They will have live music from Shane Key, family fun, JLHP swag bags, a raffle, vendors, & more. Tickets are $15 each.
Parking will be available behind the event at St. Mary's church. After the event, there will be a gathering at the High Point Rockers game. A portion of the proceeds from ticket purchases will support JLHP. Please use the code "HYPE" when buying tickets.
Greensboro Summer Solstice Festival - June 19, 2021 - The 16th annual Greensboro Summer Solstice Festival will be held at the Greensboro Arboretum and Lindley Park on Saturday, June 19, 2021 (rain or shine) from 2 to 10 p.m. This is a family-friendly event that brings joy and wonderment to all ages! This day of merriment brings over 5,000 Triad citizens together on the longest day of the year. Don your faerie wings and glitter and meander through this midsummer night’s dream with us. This festival showcases a great number of local musicians and performers, both budding and deep-rooted. The $10 admission goes towards supporting local performing artists and Greensboro's musical environment. Those 12 and under are free. We are truly grateful to all of you for helping to sustain this festival!
Juneteenth Jubilee - June 19, 2021 - Come out and explore the Juneteenth Jubilee, located at SECCA at 750 Marguerite Dr. This event is a celebration of Black creativity featuring musical performances, art experiences, a number of community partnerships and vendors, and food trucks. The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art hosts the Jubilee presented by Steady Hyperactive, a Winston-Salem-based multimedia collective of creatives from multiple disciplines ranging from musicians, photographers, producers, and visual artists Tickets are pay-what-you-want pricing, with a suggested $10 donation.
Juneteenth Day in the Park - June 19, 2021 - Juneteenth Day in the Park invites families and friends to come out and celebrate on June 19, 2021, at noon at Sternberger Park, 715 Summit Ave. The event is hosted by GSO Black Wall Street and will include a business expo full of food, vendors, games, giveaways, and networking opportunities.
Step Out, Step Up, Step In Father’s Day March and Festival - June 20, 2021 - Uniting Black Men for Change presents its inaugural “Step Up, Step Out, Step In” Father's Day Walk and Festival on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021. Organizations and individuals wishing to participate in the walk are asked to meet at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price Street, at 1 p.m. The walk will begin shortly after, with the festival beginning at 2 p.m. in the Historic Washington Street Business District. Uniting Black Men for Change is asking that all men come wearing suits, but they are not required. The festival will include speakers, various vendors, giveaways, live entertainment, and family-oriented events.
Underground Now - June 20, 2021 - Haus of Lacks and Double Oaks Bed & Breakfast, at 204 N. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro, are teaming up for an intimate summer music series. They will host two artists, every other Sunday, for intimate 30-minute sets, separated by a brief round table discussion centering empathetic community building through the arts in a post pandemic climate. Haus of Lacks’ mission is to enable, and empower, artists by curating specific and intentional spaces to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion in all areas of artistry. The Haus advocates that artists bear the cultural responsibility of speaking for entire generations by providing a glimpse into the great ‘What If’ - which hopefully leads to empathy and understanding. As such, we believe it is imperative to include artists not just as interpreters of an active history, but as thought leaders, who mold the narrative for future generations.
