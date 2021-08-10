Recently formed DR. T, a Winston-Salem-based band of veteran North Carolina musicians, will be putting on their first live show Aug. 20 at Rizzo's in Clemmons. Rizzo's is located at 6353 Cephis Dr.
The band consist of Dale Cole, Terry VunCannon, Brad Cardille and Steve Worley.
Doors open at 7 show starts at 8.
Mark Harrison will be opening the show followed by DR.T and then Jason Ringenburg.
This is an outdoor show on a covered patio that is over 4000 square feet.
THAE BAND CONSISTS OF:
Dale Cole is from Winston Salem. He comes from a large musical family. In the 1930s and 40s , his Father , Grandfather and uncles had the Cole Family Band. Cole learned to play guitar while in high school . And after a short stint in the US Army returned home and put together The Detonators. This band did a mixture of covers as well as original songs that he wrote.
After the demise of The Detonators he played and sang in other local bands including. Bad Habits , Front Burner and One Eyed Jax. In the early 90s Dale took a break from music to raise his children.
In 2016 he was approached about fronting a funk band New South Funk . They were a 9 to 11 piece band with a full time horn section.
In 2018 Cole was paired with Jon Epstein in a Friday Night Music Club band lotto. The two hit are off and formed Band II . The duo formed the Facebook group Foothills Area Musicians that boasts about 800 members.
They put together a 12 music festival called Farmstock with 16 bands to celebrate the 50 th anniversary of Woodstock and raised over 3000.00 for the Down Syndrome Association of WS.
Cole wanted to get away from the more rock oriented sound and get back to his more R&B roots. So he left and formed Gypsy Soul.
With the covid pandemic in full force. Live music was shut down. He used his time to start writing music again. This lead him to form the FB group the Inclusion Project. Encouraging musicians to work with people they were not normally associated with. He enlisted Terry VunCannon and other friends and recorded several of his new original songs. With the success of the material. Dale decided to leave Gypsy Soul and and form DR.T with his collaborator Terry VunCannon.
Terry VunCannon is a Lap Seel & Guitar player that has been working & recording for over 4 decades. Currently working on a series of solo single song releases under his solo name, Terry VunCannon, starting in March of 2020, goin into 2021. So far, 6 singles released with a 7th coming in July 2021. "Shadow Of The Machine", "Juke Joint", "3AM - Sleeps Gate", "Smoke 'em If Ya Got 'em", already out, and "Carolina Blue" coming in March. These singles have landed a two singles on Cashbox Magazine's Roadhouse Blues Top 40 charts, Don Mark's Surfside, Jukin' Oldies Beach Top 40, and are getting heavy FM radio play out of New Zealand, UK, & the USA.
Terry also has his own line of lap steels, the V-MUSE Lap Steels, that are made in the USA, in Greensboro NC.
Recently, Terry VunCannon played Guitar & Lap Steel in the R&B/Blues band Lawyers Guns & Money for 10 years, and ran Grooveline 9 years before that.Also, I book entertainment and offer event planning for private & business events by VunCannon Music.
Married to Janice Hamby-VunCannon...she is my song writing partner also. We are also planning events with our V-MUSE PRODUCTIONS. 3 songs by Terry & Janice have reached #1 on Music Charts on Cashbox Magazine & Airplay Direct.
Awards: "Keeping The Blues Alive"(KBA) from Piedmont Blues Preservation Society 2015
Endorsement Gear Deals:
Innovative Guitars
Perfect Touch Finger Picks
Brad Cardille (Bass/Vocals), a Philadelphia native, where he spent the majority of the nineties performing with RCA recording artists SINCLAIR.. After relocating to the Triad, Brad concentrated his efforts on studio work. In the last two decades, he has performed with numerous bands throughout the region. Most notable acts such as "Lube (Evan Olson)", "Walrus", "Jefferson Road Band", "Sucker Punch", "Bergen and the Jets", and many more throughout the years. Most recently he’s performed as a member of "Whiskey Foxtrot" and continues to work in the studio. Performing, collaborating, and arranging original music.
