Winston-Salem Writers Flying South Anthology Accepting Submissions
Winston-Salem Writers is accepting submissions to the Flying South literary contest through May 31. Winning entries in each of the three categories (fiction, non-fiction, and poetry) will be awarded prizes of $400, $200, and $100 for first, second, and third places for a total of $2,100 in prizes.
Entries in the fiction category, including flash fiction, short stories, and novel excerpts, may be up to 5,000 words. Non-fiction entries, including memoir, essay, journal entries, and other creative non-fiction, may be up to 3,500 words. Poetry submissions may include up to three poems per entry within a maximum of 10 pages. Entries should be submitted electronically at Flying South 2023, and fees are $15 for WSW members and $25 for non-members.
Finalists, all of whose works will be accepted for publication, will receive a copy of the 2023 issue of Flying South for each piece accepted. Winners and finalists will be announced on or about July 1.
The anthology will be available in mid-September for purchase from online vendors, at the Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors in downtown Winston-Salem September 23, and through the Winston-Salem Writers website, wswriters.org.
Winston-Salem Writers promotes the art and craft of writing and includes writers of fiction, non-fiction, plays, screenplays, and poetry. Founded in 2005, the organization offers workshops, critique groups, open mic nights, contests, and writers’ night out social opportunities, for beginning and experienced writers.
