Winston Salem Native, Red Benbow, Pens First Fiction Novel, The Tre
WINSTON SALEM, NC – Local author, Red Benbow, recently released the first novel in his urban mystery mini-series, The Tre. For those who aren’t familiar, the title of the book is derived from the urban nickname for the city of Winston Salem, North Carolina, which is “The Tre-Four.”
The Tre centers around Lonious Jones, a Winston Salem narcotics detective who finds himself embroiled in a risky relationship with the sister of the biggest drug dealer in the city, DaVita Baynes. Lonious’s world suddenly comes crashing down around him when karma shows up at his door. In order for him to stay out of jail, he must figure out who set him and his forbidden love up. Will Lonious survive the pressures of this dangerous affair or will he spend the rest of his life in jail or worse?
Red Benbow was born and raised in Winston Salem, NC, and attended North Carolina Central University. He is a proud North Carolinian, and wanted to write a story that centered around the city he calls home. His love for writing and storytelling was realized late in life, but has quickly become his passion. He is already working on part two of The Tre series, The Tre: The Lucille Baynes Story. Additionally, he has three more novels of varying genres in development. This burgeoning author has many stories to tell and cannot wait to share them with his rapidly growing audience.
“Writing has quickly become my passion. I had no idea how many stories I had to tell until I just sat down and started writing them. Now, I often see characters in the people I know and even in new people I come across. My stories are all very different, so there is something for everyone,” says Benbow.
The Tre is available in paperback (ISBN: 9798988530800) and Kindle (ISBN: 979898530817) formats on Amazon.com (https://bit.ly/thetre), and is published by Three-Nineteen Publishing.
Red Benbow spends much of his free time generating new ideas and fulfilling his newfound passion for writing and sharing stories with the world.
