"Lovett skillfully weaves together fact and fiction to deliver an immensely satisfying and thoroughly absorbing tale that explores the power of stories to irrevocably shape their readers.”—Anne Bogel, creator of Modern Mrs. Darcy and author of I’d Rather BeReading: The Delights and Dilemmas of the Reading Life on EscapingDreamland
“Lovett navigates skillfully between centuries while exploring interwoven themes of regret, unrequited love, loyalty, and ambition.”—Liza Nash Taylor, author of Etiquette for Runaways and In All GoodFaith on Escaping Dreamland
Blackstone Publishing is proud to announce the forthcoming release ofThe Enigma Affair [Blackstone Publishing; September 6, 2022;hardcover, e-book, audiobook], the new thriller from New York Times bestselling author Charlie Lovett. When a librarian and a professional assassin team up to solve a seventy-five-year-old Nazi mystery, they just might change the world.
New York Times bestselling author of Escaping Dreamland
When small-town librarian Patton Harcourt comes under fire one morning while making profiteroles, she has no choice but to trust the mysterious assassin, Nemo, who shows up in her kitchen. Fleeing a pair of German thugs, the two form an unlikely alliance as they try to decipher a seventy-five-year-old message encoded by Nazis on an Enigma machine. Traveling to Bletchley Park in England, they enlist the aid ofPatton’s old flame, Ruthie Drinkwater, an expert on Enigma. The trio soon finds themselves on the run, pursued by both the police and Ingrid Weiss,a white supremacist trying to unlock the secret of Heinrich Himmler’s research into alchemy. If Patton, Nemo, and their cohorts can survive a host of dangers—from trained killers to explosions to imprisonment—they might be able to prevent Weiss from acquiring untold wealth to promote her racist agenda.
In this fast-paced thriller with a thoroughly researched World War II background, a mismatched cadre of heroes, including an art historian, a museum docent, and a collector of Nazi artifacts, must work together to stop a ruthless and resourceful opponent. Racing across Europe,attempting to outfox Weiss and her associates at every turn, Patton and her team mount a complex operation. But can they withstand double crosses and dark secrets from Patton’s military past to defeat IngridWeiss and discover the secret of Project Alchemie?
Charlie Lovett is the New York Times best selling author of four previous novels, including TheBookman’s Tale and Escaping Dreamland. His academic writings include Lewis Carroll Formed by Faith and for children he has written TheBook of the Seven Spells and twenty plays that have been seen in over five thousand productions worldwide. A former antiquarian bookseller and avid collector, he and his wife, Janice, live in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and (when the pandemic allows) in the village of Kingham in England.
Charlie has several events in NC this fall:
September 6, 2022 7 p.m.
Book Launch for The Enigma Affair
Bookmarks, 634 W. 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC.
September 24, 2022
Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors, Winston-Salem, NC
September 28, 2022 6:30 p.m.
Book Launch for The Book of the Seven Spells
Summit School, 2100 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC.
October 6, 2022 6:30 p.m.
High Point Library
901 N. Main St. High Point, NC
