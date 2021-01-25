This Book About Coming Together to End Bullying Will Be A Favorite of Children and Parents Alike
Stars Above, a new book by Bev Ann Foust Collins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Have you ever found yourself gazing up at the sky, wondering if the stars have the answers? Stars Above is a reminder that bullying in schools has to stop. There are too many children out there who are hurting. Maybe they can seek comfort in our stars above…
About the Author
Bev Ann Foust Collins was born in Alabama, the seventh of seven children. Her family moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for new and better opportunities. Bev and her husband have a son and a daughter and also two very special grandchildren.
The Foust Collins family attends Brookstown United Methodist Church in Pfafftown, North Carolina. For many years, their ladies group (United Methodist Women) has been involved in many projects that help women, children, and youth at home and where in need.
Stars Above is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5325-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please go to our online bookstore www.dorrancepublishing.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.