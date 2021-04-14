Trauma and Entrepreneurship lead in themes at N.C. Writer’s Conference

Greensboro novelist James Tate Hill and the University of North Carolina-Greensboro (UNCG) Creative Program Director Terry Kennedy will be taking part in online lectures and discussions at the 2021 Online Spring Conference, joint-hosted by the North Carolina Writers’ Network, the UNCG MFA Program in Creative Writing, and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Hill will be conducting a Creative Nonfiction workshop on “Writing Trauma” on Saturday, April 24. Kennedy and Ross White will be leading the “Authors as Entrepreneurs (All Genres)” workshop every day of the conference, which runs from April 22 to 24. Other guest participants include Creative Nonfiction writer Eric G. Wilson, poets Ashley Lumpkin and Joseph Mills, and fiction writers Valerie Neiman and Zelda Lockhart.
James Tate Hill’s first novel, Academy Gothic, a hardboiled murder mystery/academic satire set at a small private college annually ranked “Worst Value” by U.S. News & World Report. Legally blind semi-employed college lecturer Tate Cowlishaw is surprised as anyone to find himself investigating the murder of the dying college’s dean. The settings, including the run-down hotel in which Cowlishaw lives, may be familiar to some local readers.
Hill gave YES! Weekly the following statement about his memoir Blind Man’s Bluff, which will be published August 3, 2021, by W. W. Norton (a full-length profile of Hill will be published closer to that date).
“I started writing Blind Man’s Bluff in my late 30s, a year after publishing my first novel. That book, a mystery featuring a blind protagonist, was my first attempt to tell my own story, to speak with a voice similar to my own. Not until I published an essay about the experience of pretending to read (Lit Hub: “On Being a Writer Who Can’t Read”) did I realize how much of the story remained untold. For the next few years, I tried to explain how and why I spent 15 years of my life hiding my disability, putting the lion’s share of my daily energy into passing for sighted. It meant the arrival of some tears while writing in my regular coffee shops, but the result was probably the best writing I’ve done.”
Terry Kennedy is the author of the poetry collection New River Breakdown. His work has been Culshaw anthologized in Hard Lines: Rough South Poetry and The Southern Poetry Anthology Volume VII: North Carolina. He currently serves as the director of the Graduate Program in Creative Writing at UNCG and as editor for both The Greensboro Review and the online journal storySouth.
Ross White, with whom Kennedy will be conducting the “Authors as Entrepreneurs” workshop, won the 2019 Sexton Prize for the poetry collection Charm Offensive and is the director of Bull City Press, an independent publisher of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. He teaches creative writing, podcasting, publishing, and grammar at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Kennedy gave the following statement about authors as entrepreneurs:
“With the business models of traditional publishing changing, authors are increasingly being asked to act entrepreneurially. Entrepreneurs are constantly starting, revising, re-thinking, trying new things. So, if you’re a writer, you already have the mindset and may just need to develop out some new skills. But this, too, is part of being a writer—you’re constantly growing your arsenal of craft techniques and skills.
We are really interested in the ways that writers build sustainable habits and businesses over time that may help sell books but may also generate revenue in ways that enrich both the writer’s life and the community around them. Our concern here is not selling books or turning you into a bookseller—but to help you see the ways in which you already have the mindset to become an entrepreneur. You don’t have to be an expert before you offer a product or service . . . even novices can still add a lot of value to their community.”
Registration is open until 9 a.m. on Monday, April 19. For more information, visit www.ncwriters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.