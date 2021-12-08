Three-in-a-Row workshops help writers hone their craft.
Winston-Salem Writers will hold three workshops for writers on three successive Saturday mornings in January.
On Jan. 15, “Turning Fact into Fiction” by Whitney Scharer will examine historical novel writing, including research techniques, guidelines for writing, and examples of successful projects. Scharer is a novelist, essayist, and short fiction writer who holds an MFA in creative writing from the University of Washington. Her first novel, The Age of Light, was a Boston Globe and IndieNext bestseller and named one of the best books of 2019 by Parade, Glamour, and others.
On Jan. 22, “Mining Your Life Story for Memoir and Fiction” by Kris Spisak will enable participants to explore their memories and learn how to transform their experiences into fictionalized narratives. Spisak is a novelist, fiction editor, and workshop leader who dispenses grammar and word wisdom through her podcast and website, kris-spisak.com. In addition to her three published books on writing, her first novel, The Baba Yaga Mask, will be published in 2022.
On January 27, “Word Painting: The Fine Art of Writing Descriptively” by Rebecca McClanahan will help writers of all genres to learn how to create “word pictures” that fully engage the reader and help shape effective literary works. McClanahan writes essays, poems, and memoir and teaches in the MFA programs at Queens University and Rainier Writing Workshop. Her book Word Painting is used as a text in numerous writing programs.
All workshops are from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom. January workshops are free to members and $25 each for non-members. To register, email programs@wswriters.org and indicate which workshop(s) you will attend. Participation for each workshop will be limited to the first 40 registrants. Visit wswriters.org for complete info and to join or renew membership.
About Winston-Salem Writers: Founded in 2005, Winston-Salem Writers is a group of writers who write fiction, non-fiction, plays and poetry, and who care about the art and craft of writing. They offer programs, workshops, critique groups, open mic nights, contests and writers’ nights out for both beginning writers and published authors. For more information, visit wswriters.org.
For more information, contact:
Kat Bodrie, Vice President and Communications Committee Chair
katbodrie@gmail.com - 336-422-6824
