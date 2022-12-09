Three-in-a-Row Workshops For Writers Set For January
Winston-Salem Writers will present writing workshops on three Saturdays in January. The workshops will be presented via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon. Participation is limited to the first 40 registrants for each workshop.
On January 14, “Creative Nonfiction: Telling Your Story” will be conducted by Christopher Linforth, author of three collections of stories and the winner of the 2020 Orison Books Fiction Prize. A graduate of Virginia Tech’s MFA program, he is currently the editor-in-chief of the online literary journal Atticus Review. Workshop participants will read contemporary pieces of creative nonfiction and do exercises to elicit memories and reflections for story writing material. Deadline to register in January 12.
On January 21, “Writing the Short Story” will feature novelist and short story writer Leslie Pietrzyk. Her short stories have been included in many anthologies, including New Stories from the Midwest, Baseball’s Best Stories, New Sudden Fiction: Short-Short Stories from America and Beyond, and Dictionary of Failed Relationships. This interactive class will offer an overview of the fundamentals of what makes a short story soar. Participants will study Fred Chappell’s “Children of Strikers,” to examine elements of character, dialogue, tension, setting, and language, and how these elements are used to create a masterful story. Deadline to register is January 19.
On January 28, “The Structure of a Mystery: Upping the Stakes in Any Novel” will be presented by Edwin Hill, author of three novels in the Hester Thursby series: Little Comfort, The Missing Ones, and WatchHer. His latest novel is the standalone thriller The Secrets We Share. He has been recognized as one of “Six Crime Writers to Watch” in Mystery Scene magazine. Using the three-act structure as a model, workshop participants will investigate the elements of a mystery novel as a means to increase tension and momentum in any novel. Deadline to register is January 26.
Registration for the workshops is free to Winston-Salem Writers members and $25 for each workshop for non-members. To register and pay for workshops, go to www.wswriters.org/workshops-and-seminars. To join or renew membership, go to www.wswriters.org/membership.
Winston-Salem Writers promotes the art and craft of writing and includes writers of fiction, nonfiction, plays, screenplays, and poetry. Founded in 2005, the organization offers workshops, critique groups, open mic nights, contests, and writers’ night out social opportunities for beginning and experienced writers. For more information, visit wswriters.org.
