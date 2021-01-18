Recognizing the power and potential of storytelling in its many forms at this pivotal moment in American culture and politics, this 5-day festival draws on the skills of some of the nation’s most prominent and diverse storytelling practitioners. The Process Series is excited to announce that The Storytelling Festival has been chosen as a recipient of the Critical Issues Project Grant from the Humanities for the Public Good Initiative. Under the theme of “Belonging”, the Critical Issues Project Fund recognizes and catalyzes publicly engaged scholarship at UNC-Chapel Hill.
The Humanities for the Public Good Initiative is a multi-year, $1.5-million initiative intended to recognize and catalyze publicly engaged scholarly activity among humanists and humanistic social scientists at UNC-Chapel Hill. Initiated by Terry Rhodes, Senior Dean for the Fine Arts & Humanities in the College of Arts & Sciences, with support from the Institute for the Arts & Humanities and funding from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the initiative offers grants and programmatic opportunities primarily aimed at graduate students and faculty in partnership with cultural institutions within and beyond the academy.
The Festival will feature both traditional and contemporary stories from nationally and locally known storytellers. The programming will focus on diverse voices, all addressing these ideas: How can storytelling illuminate the world as it exists now?; Can storytelling build community and create cultural and institutional change?; What can a community do to invite a diversity of voices to share personal and cultural stories that have shaped the way they live and the way we understand others?; Can Storytelling be an effective platform to battle systemic racism?
The Festival is presented by The Process Series, the Department of American Studies, and The Department of Communication with the co-sponsorship of the Humanities for the Public Good Initiative, Carolina Performing Arts, The UNC Latina/o Studies Program (and the Teatro Latina/o Series), The Carolina Latinx Center, Asian American Center, American Indian Center, Institute of Arts and Humanities, College of Arts and Science, and the Orange County Arts Council.
According to Process Series Artistic Director Joseph Megel, “This festival represents perhaps the most ambitious project that the Process Series has ever taken on. None of this would be possible, without our partnerships and our co-presenters, the Department of American Studies and Communication, the work of our tireless festival committee and our generous sponsors. The fourteen plus storytellers represent the most diverse and talented group of artists we’ve ever brought together for one event. The stories they tell are essential connections to our humanity, our diversity and our interconnectedness. They are stories of love, survival and deep commitment to making the earth a better place.”
The featured storytellers will represent multiple traditions and the festival will include both faculty and student storytellers. Visiting storytellers will visit classes and also hold workshops to help students develop their own stories that will be shared in an “open mic” session during the festival.
Process Series producer, Heather Tatreau, adds, “Now more than ever we need to come together and listen to the stories we each have to tell. This is how we build the connections and understanding needed to heal our nation. I am thrilled to be a part of this important project and hope you will join us in this journey.”
According to American Studies Professors and Festival Committee Members Glenn Hinson and Patricia Sawin, “The Folklore Program of the Dept. of American Studies has long celebrated the art of the spoken word, and has particularly focused on the ways that gifted wordsmiths gather such words into compelling stories. The Storytelling Festival brings together a remarkable array of these master tellers, each of them exemplifying the narrative traditions of their home communities, reminding us that stories have always stood as the most forceful vehicles of social change. Identity, community, equity, and challenge are all foregrounded in these tellers' presentations, setting the stage for a follow-up conference in 2021-22.”
Opening the festival will be North Carolina poet laureate Jaki Shelton Green sharing a story of her own. The festival will also feature a talk circle, led by Vivette Jeffries-Logan, who will guide virtual audience members into a storytelling experience of their own.
The international, national and local list of story tellers are an exciting collection of those artists who are currently defining the art form:
Andrew Ali Aghapour Charlotte Blake Alston Brenda Wong Aoki Milbre Burch
Jasmin Cardenas Sam Gates
Jaki Shelton Green Kaya Littleturtle
Ashley Lumpkin
Senora Lynch
Daniel Reyes
Carlos Robson
Simon Tam
Dovie Thomason
And UNC Student Storytellers
STORYTELLING FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
Storytellers Biographies and Their Stories:
Andrew Ali Aghapour is a locally grown talent who went to UNC and is still in the area. Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina by immigrant parents: a Muslim, Iranian father and a Christian, British mother.
His story, Zara, is a story about Andrew Aghapour’s childhood struggle with masculinity and monotheism. The main events are an encounter with a gorilla and a middle school home run that shatters his faith.
Charlotte Blake Alston is an African American storyteller, orchestral narrator and librettist. She breathes life into traditional and contemporary stories from African and African American oral and cultural traditions.
Pulpit C19 tells the story of how one church, its pastor and congregation responded in the time of th”
COVID. Six Triple Eight, recalls the Women of the all African American 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion who defied racial stereotypes and low expectations to establish a system of communication critical to the morale of soldiers on the battlefield.
Brenda Wong Aoki is an Asian American storyteller, solo performer and playwright. Trained in Noh theatre, Brenda tells Japanese ghost stories as well as family history stories, stories of the Japanese internment during WWII, and tales of growing up in a multi-ethnic neighborhood in LA.
Between Black & White is a compilation of personal tales told by America’s first Asian Pacific Storyteller. I AM SAN FRANCISCO focuses on a disgruntled mixed race tech worker and the spirits of his ancestors in Chinatown and Japantown.
Milbre Burch is a Euro-American storyteller, a published writer, a produced playwright, an archivist, a storytelling studies scholar and a Grammy-nominated spoken word recording artist. She is currently a Research Collaborator with the American Studies Department.
Sometimes I Sing indicts the systems that still keep battered women in abusive environments, even today. This monodrama is intended as a sequel to Susan Glaspell’s 1916 one-act Trifles. Notes from a Pandemic Pothole is a report-out on news, nerves, nationalism, art-making, armchair activism and personal experience.
Jasmin Cardenas is a “next-generation teller.” An activist, actress, storyteller and Theatre of the Oppressed (TO) practitioner, she was born to Colombian immigrants, and is based in Chicago, IL.
People are NOT Disposable, Jasmin tells the stories of the frontline workers who bring you food, are making masks and on factory lines serving us as they struggle to survive. Her story From Legends to Personal Tales; Struggling with Societies Expectations of Women is accompanied by a personal tale of a 1st generation American struggling with old world expectations in the 21st Century.
Jaki Shelton Green (Festival Welcome) is the first Africa American and third woman to be appointed as the North Carolina Poet Laureate. When he appointed her in 2018, Governor Cooper stated that “Jaki Shelton Green brings a deep appreciation of our state’s diverse communities to her role as an ambassador of North Carolina literature.”
Jaki Shelton Green will start us off with a story called What We Keep Keeps Us. The story is based on an artifact that has been passed down and holds many narratives. It is a story of whispering ancestors who continue to guide, instruct, and direct.
Kaya Littleturtle has been active in the Lumbee Tribe his entire life, and his family has been right there with him. Littleturtle has been learning about storytelling and native music traditions since he was a child.
A Creation Story of how L umbee land was formed and made, accompanied by esganye songs that honor Lumbee women and their place in creation. In this work he also explores and brings continued awareness to the issue of missing and murdered indigeneous women.(MMIW). In a second story, he explores burying our weapons of war over time and living a life of peace through song.
Ashley Lumpkin is an African American spoken word artist, Georgia-raised, Carolina-based writer, editor, actor, and educator. Her book I Hate You All Equally, is a collection of conversations from her years as a classroom teacher.
What Stays in This House is a show about navigating an often paradoxical family, and how moving forward together begins with unearthing secrets you've tried to leave behind.
Senora Lynch is the 2007 NC Heritage Award Winner, a culture-bearer and storyteller as well as a potter.
Lynch will be giving us a story and a tour of The Gift, the mosaic of colored bricks that form Native American symbols serves as a walkway between the two UNC Student Union buildings. Composed in a staggered pattern typical of beadwork but rendered in colored brick on a massive scale, the mosaic depicts traditional southeastern Native American life symbols such as turtles, eagle feathers, ears of corn, mountains, and water.
Carlos Robson is an award-winning spoken word poet, playwright, and teaching artist. As a “slam” poet, he's competed in local, regional, national, and international competitions, winning the National Poetry Slam championship in 2007 and again in 2008 as a member of the North Carolina-based team, SlamCharlotte. He has performed in all corners of the nation, including Broadway.
His work Retail Therapy is a one man show about how a full time performance poet became the least likely manager in the history of corporate retail, and how the lessons we need to learn most in life always present themselves whether or not we are ready for them.
Simon Tam is an American author, musician, activist, and entrepreneur. Tam is best known as the founder and bassist of The Slants, the world’s first and only all-Asian American dance rock band. Presented with musician Joe X. Jiang (guitar) of The Slants
Joe X. Jiangis a filmmaker and musician who has called Portland home for nearly ten years. As a musician, Joe tours nationally and internationally in several bands and is a producer at Track Town Records in Eugene, OR.
“Slanted” is the story of an indomitable spirit who so believes in the idea of justice that he’s willing to risk everything along the way for the dignity of self-identity. Simon reveals a deeply
personal account that will take you from prisons to the Supreme Court, all in the name of justice, and all while grappling with Asian American identity.
Dovie Thomason is a storyteller of Lakota, Apache and Scot Traveller descent and an advocate for Indigenous People and the woven from research, life experience and her relatives’ stories, “re-storying” the history and legacy of Indian boarding schools, the Wild West mythos of the 19th century, the Space Program and other moments of collision between the colonizing culture and the indigenous peoples of North America.
In How the Wild West Was Spun (excerpts), Thomason examines Buffalo Bill Cody’s 1880s traveling pageant he called “The Wild West: A History Lesson.” Undocumented Indigenous (a work in progress) takes a deep look at the memoir: the reluctant, yet earliest, genre of Indigenous Literature. Based on personal anecdotes, Dovie Thomason grapples with never feeling “enough”, and taking on some of the challenges of identity and the memoir.
Featured Faculty Storyteller
Samuel R. Gates teaches and performs standup comedy because he believes that laughter heals. As an art-form, it provides an unparalleled platform for self-expression that can be remarkably intimate, direct, and intensely personal. As an actor, he invests his talent, skills, and abilities in bringing a playwright and director's dramatic vision to life. He strives to entertain, and his overarching intention is for it to be therapeutic for myself and the audience. He believes we may not be able to defeat our demons, but if we can make them laugh, that may be enough.
In his site specific work Tragedy + Time = Comedy (placed at the site of Silent Sam), Gates uses standup comedy to look at what spaces tell us about who and what belongs to them, and when.
Featured Student Storytellers:
Daniel Reyes, a UNC Master’s student in Folklore, is a filmmaker and writer with interests in documentary film, Latinx diaspora of the South, and the diverse traditional music genres of Texas and Mexico. As an emerging performance artist, Daniel frames his work through an auto-ethnographic lens, investigating and interviewing material culture, archives, and other personal artifacts.
Daniel will be reading an excerpt from Reprimand, a semi-autobiographical performance that uses storytelling, dance, and personal documentary archives to examine how time, space, and memory shape how we tell and retell traumatic narratives.
Open Mic Night; We will be selecting from among a number of possible student storytellers for the festival, both grads and undergrads representing various departments including Theatre, Communication/Performance Studies, Department of American Studies, the School of Library Science and Information Science among them.
Talk Circle Facilitator
Vivette Jeffries-Logan (Kanahabnen Tabunitckia translation: “Morning Star”) is an enrolled member of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation (OBSN); the Indigenous people of Orange, Alamance and Caswell counties in North Carolina. She is Founder & Principal of Biwa Consulting; her independent Leadership, Organizational Development, Equity and Training consulting business. She served her People as an elected member of the Tribal Council and as Founding Director of the OBSN Tribal Health Circle. She is currently participating in the North Carolina Native Leadership Institute of the American Indian Center at the University of North Carolina, a culturally tailored leadership training program in the state for current and emerging Native leaders who are interested in sharpening their leadership skills, expanding their networks, and fostering unity across all tribes and Indian communities in North Carolina.
Festival Committee Members:
Milbre E. Burch, Project Coordinator
Qua Lynch Adkins, American Indian Center
Patricia Sawin, American Studies
Glenn Hinson, American Studies
Berkley Hudson, University of Missouri
Christopher Massenburg, Creative Futures, Carolina Performing Arts Danny Bell, American and Indigenous Studies
Joseph Megel, Artistic Director, Process Series
Heather Tatreau, Producer, Process Series
Festival Advisors:
Ben Frey, American Studies
Sharon Holland, American Studies
Larry Chavis, Kenan-Flagler Business School
Process Series Season Sponsors: College of Arts and Sciences, IAH, and Departments of Dramatic Art, Art and Art History, Music, Communication, and English and Comparative Literature, Orange County Arts Council.
