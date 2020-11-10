A documentary film, an exclusive live webinar, and an encore presentation by the world-renowned ethologist, conservationist and humanitarian take the virtual stage Nov. 17-19.
BOONE, NC — The Schaefer Center Presents (SCP) virtual performing arts series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, is proud to feature three special events centered around Dr. Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and U.N. Messenger of Peace. A documentary film, a live webinar for App State students, and a public encore presentation of the webinar are scheduled for Nov. 17-19, respectively. All events are FREE of charge, but advance registration is required at thechaefercenter.org.
JANE — Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7pm
Drawing from over 100 hours of never-before-seen footage that has been tucked away in the National Geographic archives for over 50 years, award-winning director Brett Morgen tells the story of JANE, a woman whose chimpanzee research challenged the male-dominated scientific consensus of her time and revolutionized our understanding of the natural world. Set to a rich orchestral score from legendary composer Philip Glass, the film offers an unprecedented, intimate portrait of Jane Goodall — a trailblazer who defied the odds to become one of the world’s most admired conservationists. Rated PG
Live Zoom Webinar! Reasons for Hope: A Virtual Discussion with Dr. Jane Goodall — Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 1pm
Presented by the Office of Sustainability, APPS (Appalachian Popular Programming Society), and the Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, this special event is available exclusively to Appalachian State University students, staff and faculty. App State credentials are required to register; limit to first 1,000.
This live interactive Zoom webinar with a panel of university students and Dr. Jane Goodall is moderated by Dr. Lee Ball, Chief Sustainability Officer. Dr. Goodall — whose groundbreaking work changed the way we view the world — will deliver a special presentation followed by a Q&A session with App State students who have been inspired by Dr. Goodall’s commitment to conserve the natural world we all share, and her belief that everything is connected — and everyone can make a difference. Attendees are invited to post questions into the chat, and if time allows, Dr. Goodall will address as many as she can at the end of her presentation and discussion with the student panel.
Reasons for Hope: A Virtual Discussion with Dr. Jane Goodall — Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8pm
This encore presentation of the live webinar is open to the public with unlimited registration. In July 1960, Jane Goodall began her landmark study of chimpanzee behavior in what is now Tanzania. Her work at Gombe Stream would become the foundation of future primatological research and redefine the relationship between humans and animals. For the past 30 years, Dr. Goodall has been speaking about the threats facing chimpanzees, other environmental crises, and her reasons for hope that humankind will solve the problems it has imposed on the earth.
“We are so incredibly lucky to have Dr. Goodall join us virtually,” says Ball. “This is actually one of those rare COVID silver linings. Dr. Goodall’s team reached out to see if we wanted to host a live event to help promote her in-person talk that we are rescheduling for the fall of 2021. Of course, we replied with an enthusiastic YES! They also asked if we could arrange to have App State students directly ask Dr. Goodall questions. For our students, who are passionate about climate change, conservation, and behavioral ecology, asking one of the most famous scientists in the world a question is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. For me, I am incredibly humbled to moderate this event. Dr. Goodall is one of my longtime sheros!”
The Schaefer Center Presents – FREE Fall 2020 Virtual Season
Thanks to a group of generous sponsors, all events are FREE, but advance registration is required at theschaefercenter.org. Registrants will receive a confirmation email, a day-before reminder, and a private link to access the event one hour prior to the performance. All SCP events are one-time only exclusive showings. Anyone who wishes to make a donation in any amount to support the series and its mission may do so on the website. The spring series will be announced soon, with plans to continue the virtual format throughout the spring semester.
For more information on the SCP 2020-21 season and to register for events, visit http://theschaefercenter.org/or call 828-262-4046.
COMING SOON…
Friday-Sunday, Dec. 4-6, 2020
Hayes School of Music: Holiday Scholarship Concert
8pm
Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music’s annual concert and fundraiser to support scholarships for HSOM music students, goes digital. This retrospective of family-friendly music features a variety of holiday and seasonal tunes performed by a variety of HSOM ensembles. The event will premiere on Dec. 4 at 8pm and virtual access will remain available through Dec. 6 at 10pm.
