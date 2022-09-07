Humor expert Dr. Michael Cundall, Jr., shows you how to use humor to improve your life
Greensboro, NC — Have you ever found yourself dreading going to work or a meeting because you know it will be dull or boring? Dr. Michael K. Cundall, Jr., explores ways to improve your life in and out of work through using humor in his new book “The Humor Hack: Using Humor to Feel Better, Increase Resilience, and (Yes) Enjoy Your Work.”
“The Humor Hack” is a playbook filled with anecdotes, exercises, and discussions of topics that will give you a way to understand how humor works and how you can use humor to enrich your personal and professional lives. Each chapter teaches you how to understand, recognize, and produce more humor in your day-to-day life, providing a playbook of how-tos. It marries theory and practice to give the reader insightful and useful tips.
Dr. Cundall is a professor of Philosophy at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University (NC A&T). He’s has studied humor for two decades and is an expert on using humor in various settings. He is also the founder of Mirth Management (www.mirthmanagement.co).
