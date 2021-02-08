The High Point Arts Council’s Pullman Poet Society (PPS) will hold a virtual reading on Thursday, February 11, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Members from the PPS will be reading excerpts from their latest anthology, as well as a selection of previous works. This free event will be livestreamed on the Arts Council's facebook page and is the perfect way to end a busy day, absorbing some local poetry from the comfort of your home.
The Pullman Poet Society is open to all ages and experience levels, meeting on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center to critique, refine, and experiment with their craft. There are no fees associated with the joining the group.
For more information about the Pullman Poet Society, contact the High Point Arts Council at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
