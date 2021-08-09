TOUR STARTS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 8 PM, AT THE CAROLINA THEATRE OF GREENSBORO
Greensboro, NC – North Carolina born actress, vegan lifestyle personality, mother, and wife, will embark on a multi-city book tour to celebrate the release of her first book, Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom (William Morrow/HarperCollins Publishers – on sale September 28). Tabitha shares the wisdom she gained from her own journey, showing readers how to make a life for themselves that is rooted in nonjudgmental kindness and love, both for themselves and for others. Accompanied by moderators, this is an unforgettable evening powered by the gift of choosing joy and living with intention. Every ticket includes a copy of Tabitha Brown’s book, Feeding the Soul.
Before Tabitha Brown was one of the most popular personalities in the world, sharing her delicious vegan home cooking and compassionate wisdom with millions of followers across social media, she was an aspiring actress who in 2016 began struggling with undiagnosed chronic autoimmune pain. Her condition made her believe she wouldn’t live to see forty--until she started listening to what her soul and her body truly needed.
Rich with personal stories and inspirational quotes, and sprinkled with a few easy vegan recipes, Feeding the Soul is a book to share--and to return to when you want to feel seen, loved, and heard.
Tabitha Brown literally and metaphorically satisfies the hunger of millions with her unique approach to veganism and her wholesome, comedic personality. Whether it be a new recipe, acquiring some imparted wisdom, enjoying a laugh, or melting away to a soulful, soothing voice, Tabitha Brown is home base. The North Carolina born actress, vegan lifestyle personality, mother, and wife, has amassed over 11 million followers across platforms, gaining 2 million followers over a five-week period on TikTok, earning her the coined title of “America’s mom.” Brown’s unique journey to veganism highlights the intersection of personal discovery, food, and health. With a passion for acting, Brown traveled around the States to pursue her career. She landed notable theatrical features including NBC’s hit comedy Will & Grace, ABC drama Switched at Birth and Showtime’s The CHI.
Brown has developed a role for herself, with her own script, direction, and audience. An unconventional way to rise to stardom, Brown paved a path to achieve her dream of being in front of a camera without sacrificing – and, in fact embracing – who she is and the unique, wholesome qualities that make her Tabitha Brown.
Tickets for the Feeding the Soul Book Tour begin Monday, August 9 at 10am local. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 11. The multi-city tour will launch in her home state of North Carolina and includes stops in New York, Washington DC, Charleston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
William Morrow is an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
Tickets to Tabitha Brown’s Feeding the Soul Book Tour at the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro are $55, $45, or $35, depending on location, plus taxes and fees. Every ticket includes a copy of FEEDING THE SOUL.
TABITHA BROWN: FEEDING THE SOUL BOOK TOUR
9/25 - Greensboro, NC - Carolina Theatre with Scuppernong Books
9/27 - Washington, D.C. - Capitol Turnaround with Mahogany Books
9/29 - New York, NY - St Ann’s with Books Are Magic
9/30 - Charleston, SC - Gaillard Center with Blue Bicycle Books
10/1 - Atlanta, GA - Barnes and Noble
10/3 - Chicago, IL - Park West with Barbara’s Bookstore
10/4 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre with Eso Won Books
More dates to be announced.
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current COVID guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- Masks are recommended unless fully vaccinated. (Concessions can be enjoyed once seated.)
- The theatre’s concession stand is open.
- Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre.
- All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, and dispensers.
- Paperless e-tickets are also now in use for all events.
- Policy changes and updates will be available online at CarolinaTheatre.com.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Thursday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
