HIGH POINT, N.C. (March 27, 2023) – The High Point Public Library Children's Division's Borrow an Experience program has announced a new partnership with the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The library program, launched in November 2022, allows children ages 4 to 12 to check out tickets to local museums, science centers, theaters, recreation facilities and other businesses in the High Point area just as they would check out a book. The newest partner to the Borrow an Experience program, the Tanger Center is a hub for quality educational and recreational theater performances. Through the Borrow an Experience Program, they will reach children interested in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).
In addition to the Borrow an Experience Program, Tanger Center has designed two performances of their upcoming run of FROZEN The Musical to be deemed Family Nights. During the Family Nights, on May 25 and June 1, each family can purchase up to eight tickets, buy one, get one free. This is another accessible way to introduce theater to the community, specifically through local families with young children. For more information on the Family Nights and how to purchase tickets, visit www.tangercenter.com/frozenfamily.
The Borrow an Experience program encompasses the library's mission to nurture the joy of reading, share the power of knowledge, strengthen the sense of community and enhance cultural and economic vitality. The cost of admission can be a barrier, and this program offers all families access to high-quality educational and recreational experiences. We are excited that the Tanger Center has joined the Borrow an Experience Program.
Other community organizations interested in supporting this project are encouraged to contact the High Point Public Library Children's Division. For more information on the program and participation opportunities, contact Sarah Nareau at 336.883.3667.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community's human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.