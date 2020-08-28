Stacy McAnulty & Kelly Yang in Conversation
Tuesday, September 1 | 7:00 pm
Wrap up summer reading with this fun event! Join us for a discussion with bestselling and award-winning children’s authors Stacy McAnulty and Kelly Yang as they talk about their new middle grade novels, Millionaires for the Month (McAnulty) and Three Keys (Yang). This event is free to attend but attendees are encouraged to purchase the authors’ books from Bookmarks. To register visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/authors-in-conversation-5
Bookmarks Teen Advisory Council
Wednesday, September 9 | 6:30 pm
Any high school age students are encouraged to join our Teen Advisory Council (TAC). This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 pm at Bookmarks. They discuss books and help plan events for teens at Bookmarks. They often introduce authors at events and have advanced access to new and upcoming books. If interested, email Ashley at youth@bookmarksnc.org for more information.
Bookmarks Presents Yaa Gyasi
Thursday, September 10 | 7:00 pm
Bookmarks is excited to host bestselling and award-winning author Yaa Gyasi on virtual tour for her second novel, Transcendent Kingdom. Gyasi’s debut, Homegoing, was a Bookmarks bestseller and book club favorite. This event will be held virtually. There are three ways to attend this event: you can purchase a copy of Transcendent Kingdom, join our Signed First Editions Club (members will receive free entry to this event because Transcendent Kingdom is our September pick), or make a donation to Bookmarks. Email info@bookmarksnc.org with questions. Sponsored with support from Wake Forest University
Bookmarks Presents Fredrik Backman
Monday, September 14 | 7:00 pm
Bookmarks is excited to host international bestselling author Fredrik Backman on virtual tour for his new novel, Anxious People. This event will be held virtually on Crowdcast. This is a pay-what-you-can event. Attendees can either purchase a copy of Anxious People or make a donation to Bookmarks. Email info@bookmarksnc.org with questions.
Sponsored with support from Wake Forest University
Dara Kurtz Book Launch
Tuesday, September 15 | 7:00 pm
Join us for Winston-Salem author Dara Kurtz’s book launch of I am My Mother’s Daughter: Wisdom on Life, Loss, and Love. This event will be held virtually on Crowdcast. This is a free event but copies of I am My Mother’s Daughter purchased from Bookmarks will be signed and may be personalized if desired. Bookmarks will have the only signed copies available for purchase. Register for the event here: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/dara-kurtz-book-launch
Reader Meet Writer: Margaret Kimberley
Thursday, September 17 | 7:00 pm
Reader Meet Writer is an event series hosted and produced by SIBA, the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance. This event will feature author Margaret Kimberley and her book Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents. Free to attend but registration is required. Info@bookmarksnc.org.
LGBTQ Book Club
Sunday, September 20 | 4:00 pm
Join us to discuss God in Pink by Hassan Namir. All are welcome. Email info@bookmarksnc.org to register.
Middle Grade Book Club
Monday, September 21 | 6:00 pm
Join us to discuss Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia. All are welcome. Email youth@bookmarksnc.org to register.
Charlie Lovett Book Launch
Tuesday, September 22 | 7:00 pm
Join us for Winston-Salem author Charlie Lovett’s book launch of Escaping Dreamland, a novel steeped in nostalgia of childhood literature and an immersive experience of New York through time. Charlie is the New York Times bestselling author of The Bookman’s Tale, and other novels including First Impressions and The Lost Book of the Grail. This event will take place virtually on Crowdcast and will be broadcast live from Bookmarks. An in person book signing experience will take place earlier in the day. This is a pay-what-you-can event. For details, visit bookmarksnc.org. All books purchased will be signed or personalized by Lovett.
Romance Book Club
Thursday, September 24 | 6:30 pm
Join us to discuss You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria. Meet the author at this virtual event on Zoom. Email beth@bookmarksnc.org to register. All book club members receive a 20% book club discount on selected titles.
Bookmarks Presents Natalie Zina Walschots in Conversation with Becky Chambers
Friday, September 25 | 7:00 pm
Bookmarks is excited to present Natalie Zina Walschots on virtual tour for her new novel, Hench. Natalie will be in conversation with past festival author Becky Chambers. To register, click here.
New Adventures Book Club
Saturday, September 26 | 6:00 pm
Want to try something new, but aren't sure where to start? Many readers are looking for a comfortable book to help them ease into a new genre or new type of reading. Sometimes it is hard to make that choice on your own. Our New Adventures Book Club will help introduce readers to new genres each month by selecting welcoming "first reads" into new genres. This will be a virtual book club and following the initial meetings, the books will be selected by the whole group. This book club will be led by Bookmarks' Bookseller Cat. This month, we will be discussing The Alienist by Caleb Carr. To register, visit https://www.bookmarksnc.org/event/new-adventures-book-club-2
Ron Rash & Wiley Cash in Conversation
Sunday, September 27 | 7:00 pm
Originally scheduled for our 2020 Festival of Books & Authors, we’re excited to produce this event virtually! Ron Rash’s new book, In the Valley is a collection of stories and a novella based on his previous bestseller Serena. Wiley Cash’s books include The Last Ballad, This Dark Road to Mercy, and his bestselling debut A Land More Kind Than Home. This is a pay-what-you-can event. Signed copies of In the Valley are available. Information at bookmarksnc.org.
Book Trivia
Monday, September 28 | 7:00 pm
Join us for our monthly book trivia with Caleb! Email caleb@bookmarksnc.org to register.
Bookmarks Book Club
Tuesday, September 29 | 6:30 pm
Join us to discuss God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy. Email jamie@bookmarksnc.org.
Well-Read Black Girl Book Club
Wednesday, September 30 | 6:00 pm
Bookmarks is proud to host the Winston-Salem chapter of the Well-Read Black Girl Book Club. Our Well-Read Black Girl Book Club discussions will always be hosted by women of color, but people of all colors and genders who would like to reflect upon the reading and writing of women of color are welcome. This month, we will be discussing Luster by Raven Leilani. Register at https://www.bookmarksnc.org/wrbg
Penguin Parapalooza!
Wednesday, September 30 | 7:00 pm
Hear from eight authors with new books recently released or coming soon from Penguin Publishers. Bookmarks’ Parapalooza! Events feature authors reading one carefully chosen paragraph from their newest book. Attendees get to hear a sample from each book and ask questions of each author. This event is free to attend but requires registration. Email info@bookmarksnc.org.
