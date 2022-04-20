SECCA Presents “Banned Book Summer” Series
Discussions Examine Books Banned From Public School Libraries
(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will host “Banned Books Summer” this May through August. “Banned Books Summer” is a series of informal discussions of novels and memoirs that have, for one reason or another, been banned from public school libraries across the country. SECCA director William Carpenter will lead the discussions, which are free and open to all.
The discussions will examine the topics and themes central to the books. In addition, participants will look at the contexts and reasons for the books being banned. “It’s important to ask what book bans say about the social and political climates we live in,” said Carpenter. “Do these bans speak to our values or to our fears? Why do so many such bans focus on books that confront race, class, gender, and sexuality?”
The first book discussion in the series is Thursday, May 12 and will explore Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale by Art Spiegelman. The Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel recounts the experiences of Spiegelman’s father during the Holocaust, with Jews drawn as mice and Nazis as cats. The book was recently banned by a Tennessee school board because it contains curse words and a depiction of a naked mouse.
Other book discussions in the series include Beloved by Toni Morrison on June 23, Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood by Marjane Satrapi on July 14, and In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado on August 25. All discussions are held at SECCA and begin at 6 PM. Books can be purchased at Bookmarks in downtown Winston-Salem and wherever books are sold.
SECCA is located at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. For questions and more information, please contact SECCA director William Carpenter at william.carpenter@ncdcr.gov. Visit secca.org/calendar for a full list of upcoming events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.