Join the Bookmarks Teen Advisory Council for this fun event. Sarah Henning’s The Princess Will Save You is a YA fantasy adventure inspired by The Princess Bride, in which a princess must rescue her stable boy true love.
Wednesday, July 15th, 2020; 7:00 PM EST
Bookmarks
Virtual Event w/ NYT bestselling author Danielle Paige
634W. 4th St. #110,
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Signed bookplates available.
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvdu6uqDIjH925_H-0ewNE4e7X2QImQbZ- After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
SARAH HENNING is a recovering journalist who has worked for Palm Beach Post, Kansas City Star, and Associated Press, among others. Her novels include Sea Witch and Throw Like a Girl. When not writing, she runs ultramarathons, hits the playground with her two kids and hangs out with her husband Justin, who doubles as her long-suffering IT department.
The Princess Will Save You is a YA fantasy adventure inspired by The Princess Bride, in which a princess must rescue her stable boy true love, from the acclaimed author of Sea Witch, Sarah Henning.When a princess's commoner true love is kidnapped to coerce her into a political marriage, she doesn't give in--she goes to rescue him.
When her warrior father, King Sendoa, mysteriously dies, Princess Amarande of Ardenia is given what would hardly be considered a choice: Marry a stranger at sixteen or lose control of her family's crown.
But Amarande was raised to be a warrior --not a sacrifice.
In an attempt to force her choice, a neighboring kingdom kidnaps her true love, stable boy Luca. With her kingdom on the brink of civil war and no one to trust, she'll need all her skill to save him, her future, and her kingdom.
"Full of inconceivable wit, daring adventure, and cunning political machinations...It's as if Sarah Henning looked into my soul that yearned for a book like The Princess Bride and said--as you wish. And yes, this is a kissing book." --Ashley Poston, author of Heart of Iron
" The Princess Will Save You is everything we love about YA fantasy, complete with first love, sweeping adventure, and a fierce heroine who holds her own. There's something for everyone in this book." --Adrienne Young, New York Times bestselling author of The Sky in the Deep"An action-packed adventure with a fierce heroine that is sure to enthrall! Sarah Henning has created a fantasy narrative that weaves together love and betrayal, pirates and swordplay. Sure to please anyone who grew up loving tales of princesses." --Emily Lloyd-Jones, author of The Bone Houses
The Princess Will Save You (Hardcover)
$17.99
ISBN: 9781250237422
Availability: Coming Soon - Available for Pre-Order Now
Published: Tor Teen - July 7th, 2020
