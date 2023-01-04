Editors note: Next week’s edition will have more tips to help you in the New Year.
According to “Each State’s Most Popular New Year’s Resolution,” a Google Trends analysis by the website Zippia.com, the most popular one in North Carolina is to read more books in 2023.
With this in mind, YES! Weekly asked a diverse selection of authors, booksellers and readers about books they love and recommend, as well as some they themselves intend to read over the next 12 months.
Historian and romance novelist Jessica Cale, who lives at an undisclosed Triad location, founded and edits the podcast Dirty Sexy History. Here are some books she read in 2022 and hopes you will read in 2023.
“My favorite book of 2022 is The Gilded Edge by Catherine Prendergast, about the too-bizarre-to-believe love triangle between poet Nora May French and Gilded Age influencers George and Carrie Sterling, which ended in cyanide. Other favorites include Pink Triangle Legacies, by W. Jake Newsome, which delves into the forgotten history of the gay men who fell victim to the Holocaust and how their imprisonment continued long after the war ended; Unmaking Sex by Anne Linton, which is a look at the ‘gender outlaws’ of 19th century France; Before We Were Trans by Kit Heyam, a truly global history of trans and non-conforming identities from ancient Egypt on; and The Facemaker by Lindsey Fitzharris, the incredible true story of pioneering plastic surgeon Harold Gillies, who developed new procedures to repair the faces of injured soldiers during and after World War One.
Last year, Jermaine Exum became owner of Acme Comics after working there for 25 years, making Greensboro’s oldest comic book shop the city’s first Black-owned one. As his hometown was officially designated Comic Book City in 2013, it’s important to remember that comics are written and read as well as drawn and looked-at (the classic graphic novel Watchmen, for instance, has more words than any book by Hemingway).
“Readers in the Triad area have consistently included graphic novels as part of their entertainment diet, which is a driving force behind Acme Comics celebrating its 40th Anniversary here in 2023! Horror and thrillers are big across all channels and that is the case in comics, as well. I really loved I Hate This Place by Kyle Starks and Artyom Topilin, which is about an unsuspecting couple who are new homeowners of the most haunted and supernaturally aggressive piece of land in the world. Stray Dogs by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner really pushed my comfort zone, but the concept of Silence of the Lambs from the point of view of the victims’ abducted pets was so strong and well-presented. I look forward to introducing all of these and more to our visitors in 2023.”
Novelist, poet and journalist Michael Gaspeny taught English at Bennett College and High Point University for four decades and as a reporter, covered the Arkansas Razorbacks and Bill Clinton’s first presidential campaign. A Postcard from the Delta, his new novel about the Blues, football and guilt, was published in October 2022.
“I want to re-read many books that I love. I’ve especially got in mind Henry Roth’s Call It Sleep; Nathaneal West’s Miss Lonelyhearts and Day of the Locust and Dostoyevsky’s House of the Dead. As for poems, I’m eager to read any work I’ve missed by Ellen Bass, Marie Howe, and Claire Milliken, Mark Smith-Soto, and Marina Tsvetaeva.”
James Tate Hill, who has lived in Greensboro since attending the UNC-Greensboro MFA Writing Program, is the author of the mystery novel Academy Gothic, about murder at a small and decaying private North Carolina college, and Blind Man’s Bluff, his acclaimed 2021 memoir about how he lost his sight at the age of 16 but hid his blindness from colleagues, friends and girlfriends for 15 years.
“Two memoirs I’m excited to read in 2023 are Losing Music by John Cotter and Leg by Greg Marshall, both of which explore unique experiences of disability with candor, wisdom, and humor. I also had the honor of reading an advance copy of Life B, the forthcoming memoir by the beloved book critic Bethanne Patrick about her winding journey toward a diagnosis of double depression, and it should be on the radar of many. On the fiction side, I cannot wait for the third novel from Philip K. Dick Award winner Alison Stine (Trashland, Road Out of Winter), titled Dust.
Steve Mitchell is the co-owner of Greensboro’s Scuppernong Books and that establishment’s publishing imprint, Scuppernong Editions. His debut novel Cloud Diary was published in 2018, was short-listed for the Sir Walter Raleigh Award. Being a bookseller, he categorized his recommendations by genre.
“For horror, The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias — fast-paced, bloody, violent with characters you may recognize from your own life. Don’t read this book before bed. In Sci-Fi: The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer by Janelle Monáe — the beauty of the stories lies not only in the explorations of memory and self, but in the easy way fluid sexual orientation is presented as a given. And The Employees by Olga Ravn. Funny, sad, and like nothing you’ve read before (as if it dropped from the 22nd Century), The Employees imagines being locked into your workplace forever.”
Mitchell also has two recommendations in general fiction.
“The quietly insightful novel Yonder, by Jabari Asim, captures brilliantly is the impossibility of imagining change without the words and images to make it real, and the ways in which hardship and fear narrow our ability to see and imagine. And Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These is a short, powerful book about the moment of deciding not to turn away from need, something so easy to turn away from.”
For 2023, Mitchell is looking forward to Rebecca Makkai’s I Have Some Questions for You and North Carolina author Marjorie Hudson’s Indigo Field.
“The first is a sort-of murder mystery, but more an examination of shifting attitudes and how we begin to reconcile our current self with the selves of our past, and also a sly commentary on how we gather and process information in the age of Google and Reddit and attempt to sort conspiracy theories from obscure fact. The second is a novel which, in both quiet and apparent ways, underlines the threads of history — secret to some — carried by women in their memory, in their bodies, and in their relationship to the land.”
Kimberlyn “Katie” Murawski was Editor in Chief of YES! Weekly from May 2017 until January 2021, where she served as the first woman and youngest person to hold the title of staff writer/editor.
“I’ve done one drag story hour for Stonewall Sports at Scuppernong. And one book I’d recommend reading is Mutual Aid: Building Solidarity During This Crisis (and the Next) by Dean Spade. I had the pleasure of reading this book during Triad Abolition Project’s 2021 Summer Workshop Series and found it incredibly eye-opening and hopeful during a time where there wasn’t much hope. I think it’s a great book for those who are interested in learning more about mutual aid and for those who truly love their community. It’s something we shouldn’t just think about doing during a crisis, giving directly to those in need should be on our minds throughout the year. Additionally, I think the book provides an interesting perspective about why we give and more important how.”
Riley Redgate is the penname of Ríoghnach Robinson, a Winston-Salem born and raised author of popular and acclaimed young adult fiction now living in Chicago, whose 2016 debut novel Seven Ways You Lie was published before she graduated from Kenyon College. Her subsequent novels are Note Worthy and Final Draft, with a fourth, Look No Further, coming in 2023. Of Chinese and Irish descent, she chose her penname at 16 because she wanted one with her real initials, but gender neutral and easily pronounceable. Biracial and bisexual, she writes about young people “in the middle of a spectrum rather than out at the ends.”
“In 2023, I plan to keep badgering people about my two favorite 2022 releases: Hernan Diaz’s Trust, an intricate nesting doll of a book centered on an enigmatic married couple at the heart of the 1920s financial boom; and Mindy McGinnis’s The Last Laugh, the wonderfully twisted finale to her Poe-inspired horror-thriller duology. These books have nothing in common except that I couldn’t put down either one. As for my 2023 to-read list, in YA, I can’t wait to get to Justin Reynolds’s Opposite of Always, Mackenzi Lee’s The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue, Traci Chee’s A Thousand Steps into Night, and Bri Cavallaro’s Manifest. In adult lit, I’m excited to read Lauren Groff’s Matrix, Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park, N.K. Jemisin’s The Broken Kingdoms, Emily Henry’s Happy Place, and, God willing, John Milton’s Paradise Lost.
Jamie Rogers Southern is the Executive Director of Bookmarks, the Winston-Salem literary nonprofit and bookstore that has served the Triad community since 2003.
“I’m especially looking forward to reading Dear America by Jose Antonio Vargas, a memoir about citizenship, belonging, and identity. It’s our 2023 Book with Purpose title and we will launch programming surrounding it this summer. One reading goal I have is to read more books in translation and more world lit. We all set our own goals and usually write them down at our first staff meeting of the year. Then the next year, we bring those goals out to see how we did. It’s rarely about number, more about how we want to stretch ourselves to grow as readers.”
Greensboro minister and writer Brandon Wrencher is a senior organizer with Guilford for All and founder of the Good Neighbor Movement. Despite traveling with his family on a cross-country train trip, he took the time to recommend two books.
“In Elite Capture, author Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò takes identity politics away from the liberal and conversative elite and returns it to its roots of radical solidarity across difference as originally designed by the Black feminist Combahee River Collective. Identity has become a way to pit people against each other or to keep people siloed. I recommend this book so that we can get more clear that coming together across our differences helps us build the power to dismantle the real anti-democratic enemies we all share. Otis Moss III, the renowned spiritual teacher and civil rights activist, writes Dancing in the Darkness as a way to name America's current and looming political and moral abyss. Moss also draws various spiritual teachers, including Dr. King and other global sages, to help us to go deeper to develop the internal fortitude needed to face the times we are in and what is ahead.”
Lee Zacharias is the award-winning author of the short story collection Helping Muriel Make It Through the Night, the novels What a Wonderful World It Could Be, Across the Great Lake, Lessons, and At Random; and the essay collection The Only Sounds We Make. She is an Emerita Professor of English at UNC-Greensboro, where in 2002 she won the University of North Carolina Board of Governors Award for Teaching Excellence.
“I was traveling in December and didn’t want to carry books, only a Kindle, so I have a nice stack waiting. It includes Steve Yarbrough’s newest novel, Stay Gone Days, Michael Parker’s latest, I Am the Light of This World, western NC writer Heather Newton’s new novel, The Puppeteer’s Daughters, an older Margot Livesey novel, Homework, that my husband Mike found in a Little Free Library, the Jesmyn Ward memoir, Men We Reaped, also rescued from a Little Free Library, and The Best American Essays 2022.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
