WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (SEPTEMBER 7, 2021)—Read Write Spell is seeking volunteers to serve as 1st grade tutors for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. A not-for-profit organization based in Winston-Salem, Read Write Spell leverages the power of community volunteers to provide free, long-term, one-to-one reading instruction to students who struggle with literacy skills.
Read Write Spell supports volunteers by providing all the training required for success. Online information sessions for people interested in learning more about the program will be held on September 21 and October 12. The sessions are from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom for both dates. For more information or to register, please visit readws.org/becomeatutor.
There normally is a small instruction fee to cover costs associated with tutoring. However, for the 2021-2022 academic year, Read Write Spell is waiving the costs for all those who are interested in becoming tutors.
In addition to seeking 1st grade tutors, Read Write Spell needs volunteers for its Augustine Literacy Project® program, which aims to improve the reading, writing, and spelling abilities of low-income children struggling with literacy skills.
For more information about Read Write Spell and its programming, please visit readws.org, call 336-779-1300 or email info@readws.org.
About Read Write Spell
Building on the premise that literacy is essential for individual and community success, Read Write Spell works to ensure that every child in Forsyth County learns to read. The organization’s research-based approach is scientifically proven to be more effective and for more children, than traditional literacy instruction. For more information, please visit readws.org.
