GREENSBORO, NC (March 2, 2021) – In honor of National Poetry Month, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host the inaugural Words Matter Poetry Contest this April. Writers aged 5 and up are invited to submit a video of themselves performing their original work by Friday, March 26. Sign up online to participate.
A panel of writers and Parks and Recreation employees will judge the submission based on performance, originality, creativity, and artistic quality. Winners will be awarded in three categories: kids, teens, and adults. The videos will be showcased on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page on Wednesdays throughout the month. The public will choose a weekly Fan Favorite by liking or reacting to the videos on Facebook. Fan Favorites and Finalists in each category will be announced weekly and winners will be announced via a Facebook live event April 30.
Videos may be no longer than five minutes long and poems may not contain profanity, obscenity or explicit sexual imagery, nudity, or graphic depictions of violence. See full contest rules at www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest.
For more information, contact Leonard Recreation Center Supervisor Laura May at laura.may@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-297-4889.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.