WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (February 19, 2021) – New York Times bestselling author Patrick Radden Keefe will discuss his new book, Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, during a virtual live streamed event on the book’s publication day at 7:00 pm EST on Tuesday, April 13. The event is sponsored by Bookmarks and 88.5 WFDD.
Keefe is a staff writer at The New Yorker and the author, most recently, of the New York Times bestseller Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, which received the National Book Critics Circle Award for Nonfiction, was selected as one of the ten best books of 2019 by The New York Times Book Review, The Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune and The Wall Street Journal, and was named one of the “10 Best Nonfiction Books of the Decades” by Entertainment Weekly.
The April 13 event will be a conversation with Beth Macy. Macy is the author of the widely acclaimed and bestselling books Truevine and Factory Man. Based in Roanoke, Virginia for three decades, her reporting has won more than a dozen national awards, including a Nieman Fellowship for Journalism at Harvard.
Empire of Pain is a grand, devastating portrait of three generations of the Sackler family, famed for their philanthropy, whose fortune was built by Valium and whose reputation was destroyed by OxyContin.
Admission for the event is free, to register go to: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/PatrickRaddenKeefe
Bookmarks will have copies of Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty and signed book plates available.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming to this end, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Authors In Schools, which connects students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books.
Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and offers limited capacity shopping Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
