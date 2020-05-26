Not to be outdone, pickleball makes its first hilarious appearance in a children’s book.
CHAPEL HILL, NC – People are laughing uncontrollably at the hilarious hijinks of Baby Bigfoot and Baby Yeti.
The author, Dr. Mounce, says, “Children are asking their parents and teachers to settle down and go to the next page. They want to hear more of the story, but the grown-ups are getting too tickled!”
As proof of this, a reader who goes by the mysterious handle of Chirpiebird said, “Our 6-year-old twins have ASKED to read this book more than 6 times in 24 hours.”
Dr. Mounce, a revered author and professor, is also the parent of a 6-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. A Halloween baby from the Deep South, he works full-time at teaching his kids the love of all things spooky and Southern. Whether it’s learning why chocolate gravy-n-biscuits is a breakfast delicacy, or why the legendary Possumhead Man is totally real, it’s never a dull moment around the Mounce-house.
In Let’s Play Tennis! (A Baby Bigfoot and Baby Yeti Book), Baby Bigfoot is looking for a game of tennis. Baby Yeti just wants to have a great day. Baby Bigfoot and Baby Yeti are BFFFs: big footed friends forever, but will an epic smash ruin the fun?
Let’s Play Tennis! helps children cultivate imagination and grow their love of reading. In it, a silly band of sasquatches is learning through creative play and not letting the typical rules guide them on their way. Perfect for reading to toddlers as young as 3 and for fostering development of young readers through the 3rdgrade, these unique characters teach us all about cooperative play and the art of having fun together!
Feel free to go squatchin’ at Dr. Mounce’s website: www.squatching.com, and there are no night vision googles needed to peek at his Amazon author page.
Now, it’s time to check out the Let’s Play Tennis! book trailer that debuted on Squatch Talk Episode 1 at QuaranWeen Con! Dr. Mounce’s books are available online wherever books are sold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.