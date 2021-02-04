GREENSBORO, NC (February 5, 2021) – The Downtown Greenway is pleased to install three Little Free Libraries on the Downtown Greenway.
Created by two local artists, the Little Free Libraries add another element of interest and activation along the trail. Porter Halyburton designed and fabricated the libraries and Darlene McClinton painted each. You can find the libraries at Woven Works Park (Lindsay & Murrow), Meeting Place at Tradition Cornerstone (Smith & Prescott) and on Bragg St. at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
A few good things have come out of Covid-19, among them Porter Halyburton’s recently refined woodworking skills. Porter, father of Dabney Sanders, Downtown Greenway Project Manager, recently moved to Well-Spring Retirement Community and was anxious to try out the equipment in Well-Spring’s new state-of-the-art woodworking shop. The Little Free Libraries were a perfect opportunity to hone his skills and do something to enhance the Greenway and nearby neighborhoods.
Since constructing the Little Free Libraries, Porter has designed and made a number of lidded boxes and cutting boards out of exotic woods as gifts for family and friends. Before his newly found passion for woodworking, Porter spent several days a week at Art Alliance pottery studio in the Greensboro Cultural Center. His pottery is available in the shop at GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art.
Local artist Darlene McClinton carefully considered each location for the Little Free Libraries and based her designs on meaning and relationships found at each site. Darlene wears many hats. In addition to her work as an artist, she serves as the Grants Manager for Arts Greensboro, is a visual arts professor at NCA&T, and is a co-founder of the Artist Bloc, an art supply and coffee shop that provides event space and educational opportunities.
Darlene was selected to create the design and re-paint the bridge supports at Morehead Park on the Downtown Greenway at 475 Spring Garden Street. Darlene formed a team of local artists, The Creative Minds Team that helped her add new life to the bridge supports and named the project Bridging the Gap. The project was completed in December 2020.
Programming coordinator, Laura Lorenz notes “We hope the community will stop by and take a book, leave a book, and enjoy the Downtown Greenway.” If you have books to donate – please contact Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
