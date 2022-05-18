Local writer talks scary fiction, monsters

May might seem like an odd month for scary stories, but by October, the newest book from Greensboro horror writer and editor Stephen Mark Rainey will be six months old.
In publishing, early buzz is crucial. Fugue Devil: Resurgence, a thick career-retrospective collecting 30 years of Rainey’s professional fiction, is certainly buzzworthy.
Besides, as any reader of Dracula knows, May Eve, when this article was written, is Walpurgis Night, when graves disgorge their dead and witches ride the sky.
While the author is billed as Stephen Mark Rainey on his book covers, he answers to Mark in his daily dealings. You can ask him about all things scary, including his latest book, at a book release party on Saturday, June 4, at Rioja Wine Bar, located at 1603 Battleground Avenue in Greensboro from 4 to 6 p.m.
The 300-page Fugue Devil: Resurgence was published on April 30 by Black Raven Books and is available on Amazon as a $15.99 paperback or a $7.99 Kindle e-book.
When asked which of his novels readers who enjoy his short stories (some of which are quite long) should start with, Rainey gives a few suggestions.
“If one is at all enamored of historical novels — with a touch of horror, of course — I’d recommend Blue Devil Island, which is set in the Pacific in World War II. It’s the story of a U.S. Navy fighter squadron stationed on a remote island in the Solomons. There, they come upon something far more horrific than the Japanese. Military aviation has always been a passion of mine, particularly from World War II. Blue Devil Island has gotten great reviews and continues to sell well. For something more in the southern gothic, cosmic, bloody, monsterific vein, I’d say try either The Monarchs or The Nightmare Frontier. These titles are all currently in release by Crossroad Press.”
