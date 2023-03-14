Local Children’s Author Offering Book Signing in Winston-Salem
Portion of all sales benefit Brenner Children’s Hospital in Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, NC (March 14, 2023) – Local children’s author Lisa Norman will be signing copies of her illustrated “Ellie Asks” books at Rolly’s Baby Boutique, 275 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem Sat., Mar. 18, 2023, from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm.
Norman, a doctor at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Brenner Children’s Hospital. “My son has benefited greatly from the amazing care given at Brenner,” she explains, “and this is just a small way for me to give back.”
Norman’s four-book series features five-year-old Ellie and her dog, Rose. In each book, Ellie asks her parents one big question, which is answered in rhyme and illustrated by local artist, Carol Upton.
Books will be available for sale individually and as bundles.
About Lisa Norman Books: Lisa Norman's children's books are written and illustrated to be enjoyed by young readers and adults alike as important life lessons are learned and thoughts are shared. Learn more at www.lisanormanbooks.com.
