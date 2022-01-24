Local authors will read at Bookmarks for the inaugural 2022 4 on 4th
Join Winston-Salem Writers at Bookmarks on Wednesday, February 16 at 7 p.m. for 4 on 4th. This free, in-person event gives participants a chance to meet local authors and hear about their books. February’s theme is Adventures.
This collaboration of Bookmarks and Winston-Salem Writers includes author readings followed by a book signing with books for sale by Bookmarks.
Although the event is free, registration is required. Please register at www.bookmarksnc.org/4on4th_February2022_Registration. Bookmarks is located at 634 W. Fourth St. #110, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
About Winston-Salem Writers: Founded in 2005, Winston-Salem Writers is a group of writers who write fiction, non-fiction, plays and poetry, and who care about the art and craft of writing. They offer programs, workshops, critique groups, open mic nights, contests and writers’ nights out for both beginning writers and published authors. For more information, visit www.wswriters.org.
