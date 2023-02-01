Novelist Valerie Nieman, a retired A&T professor and former News & Record reporter now living in Rockingham County, was overjoyed to win the 2022 Sir Walter Raleigh Award for Fiction, given each December by the N.C. Literary and Historical Association to significant new novels by North Carolina Writers.
“Just look at the list of people who’ve received this award over the past 70 years,” said Neiman. “So many are my heroes!” Since 1952, winners have included Hillsboro’s Lee Smith, Winston-Salem’s John Ehle, and Greensboro’s Fred Chappell.
Nieman said she never expected In the Lonely Backwater to win the most prestigious award for books by North Carolina writers. Set in a fictional version of the rural environs of Kerr Lake, it crosses genre and marketing boundaries.
“It is from a small press and kind of an unusual book on these borderlands between adult and young adult fiction. And it’s also a murder mystery. So, I was overjoyed to receive this award. They give you a little bronze statue of Sir Walter Raleigh, so you feel like you’re getting an Oscar. There’s something about a physical token of the intangible thing we writers do by ourselves, laboring away over keyboards.”
Reviewing In the Lonely Backwater for StorySouth, acclaimed former NC Poet Laureate and UNCG Professor Emeritus Fred Chappell began by asking “can Valerie Nieman surprise us literarily while following closely the rules of the whodunnit?” The answer, according to Chappell, is yes.
“This novel is an intricate and intriguing work of art. Its intricacies are not mere twists of plotline; they are necessary and inevitable. They define, redefine, in a serious manner, the term, mystery.”
There have been many previous novels, films, and TV shows in which a teenager attempts to solve the murder of a classmate, but Nieman’s protagonist and unreliable narrator, Maggie Warshauser, is an unusual (and flawed) amateur detective. Studious and lonely, Maggie is obsessed with nature, science, taxonomy, and sailing. Her heroes include two very different 17th-century notables, the pioneering botanist/taxonomist Carl Linnaeus and the fierce Caribbean pirate Anne Bonny.
I talked to Nieman about the challenges that older authors face when writing from the perspective of a 16-year-old.
“She’s clearly a bit of an oddball, so she’s not part of the mainstream of her school. And this is set in a rural area and a small school, so we’re not dealing with all of the things that would be part of an urban environment. I grew up out in the country near a small town so that part of it is very very familiar and I don’t really need to think about that.”
Nieman’s experience with teaching young people helped.
“I taught undergrads at A&T, spending a lot of time with people who are 18, 19, 20, and that’s very healthy. It gets you out of being locked in your generation.”
Having been a journalist also helped.
“I drew on my years as a cops and courts reporter, where the great stories were and people did dramatic things compared to covering the zoning commission.”
She said she had no choice but to write from the viewpoint of a 21st-century teenager once Maggie materialized in her head.
“As with all of my books, the voice just kind of took me. I’d been noodling around about some kind of novel about sailing or a young woman out in the woods. I had these mental notes gathered, but nothing was clicking together, and then I found my high school yearbook, and there was a photo of one of my classmates in there, on it, she had written something like ‘I hope we can get together and talk this thing out sometime.’ And she signed it ‘Love’.”
Neiman has no memory of what that was about.
“Not a clue, but it made me think about those passionate arguments and problems that occur when you’re 16 and they’re just crucially important. That sort of gathered together all of the other loose threads and it coalesced. When Maggie started talking, it was just hang on and follow her.”
She said she never expected sheriff’s detective Drexel Vann to be a major character.
“I had ideas of the directions it might go, and I thought it was going to be primarily Maggie, Matt, and her father. But when the detective walked in, it was like, oh Hell, this guy is going to be important. There was this immediate push-pull between him and Maggie that drives the book: attraction and repulsion, fear and longing, a very complex relationship between those two characters that I didn’t envision. That drew on my experience of being around detectives. He’s partly modeled on one that I worked with for many years, and really respected, because he was very low-key, diligent, quiet, not flashy, a good person to work with.”
I asked her how the novel crosses genre and gender boundaries.
“On one level, it is about a crime and the pursuit of truth — you know, a traditional mystery in one respect. It’s also very much about coming of age, it’s about how you become yourself, often in the absence of models or encouragement, and even in the face of outright hostility. Maggie is someone who is not quite sure, as we often are not, who she is. She’s insecure about her gender expression because she’s a big, sturdy girl who likes sailing, working around the marina, and being in the woods by herself. Yet, her closest models are her mother and [the murder victim] Charisse, who are very traditional, pretty-pretty, girly-girly. So, she’s caught in this bind between how she feels herself to be and what she sees as her options in the world, and that’s part of the struggle to define herself throughout the book.”
I asked Nieman about her fictional setting of Filliyaw Creek, North Carolina.
“It’s based on Kerr Lake, which is northeast of Raleigh and hardly anybody seems to know it, even though it’s a huge lake that extends North of Henderson up into Virginia and back, so there’s like two big arms of this lake. It’s above Lake Gaston, and acts as a kind of buffer, as they let it rise and fall to keep Lake Gaston level.”
She said that rural Rockingham County, where she’s lived since moving out of Greensboro, is like where she grew up in the Appalachian part of New York state. “There are two counties in Western New York that are considered Appalachia. Very rural farming area on the Allegheny Plateau.”
Neiman was hired by the News and Record in 1997 to be the newspaper’s bureau chief in Rockingham County.
“In 2000, I moved to Greensboro because I wanted to move up in the paper and not be a bureau chief forever. But I quickly saw it wasn’t going to happen, and I went back to school and got my MFA at Queens University in Charlotte in 2004 and was willing to go either way, newspaper or teaching, and then the teaching path opened for me. I spent from 2004 to 2021 at A&T and retired as a full professor. That’s something I was very proud of, and which is now hard to do. Tenure tracks are another thing that’s going away.”
In the Lonely Backwater, which was published by the Raleigh-based Fitzroy Books last May, can be purchased at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro, Bookmarks in Winston-Salem, Sunrise Books in High Point, and Pig City Books in Lexington. It’s also available in paperback and as an e-book from Amazon and Barnes and Noble, but Nieman had special praise for the Triad’s indy bookstores.
“It’s a wonder that North Carolina has had such a renaissance in those, with Steve and Brian at Scuppernong leading the way. There were so many years when it was the corporate chain or nothing.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
