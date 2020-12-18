Featured photo is a screen cap from Harry Dean Stanton's reprised role as Carl Rodd, manager of the Fat Trout Trailer Park in 'Twin Peaks: The Return'
HARRY DEAN STANTON: HOLLYWOOD’S ZEN REBEL by Joseph B. Atkins. Published by University Press of Kentucky. 256 pages. $34.95 retail.
At long last, a comprehensive biography covering the personal and professional life of the much-missed Harry Dean Stanton (1926-2017), and it’s a winner – so thorough and engaging that it can easily be knocked out in one sitting.
Stanton was one of those actors whom every moviegoer recognized, even if they didn’t know his name. His list of credits is too lengthy to mention – even the book doesn’t cover all of them – but the directors he worked with included some of the best and brightest: Coppola, Altman, Scorsese, Peckinpah, Huston, Frankenheimer, David Lynch, Ridley Scott, Wim Wenders, Bertrand Tavernier, John Carpenter, Arthur Penn. He was a long-time friend and one-time roommate of Jack Nicholson, a long-time friend and acting mentor of Kris Kristofferson. He inspired a feature documentary (2012’s Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction) and the annual Harry Dean Stanton festival in Lexington, Kentucky, as well as serving as unofficial guru to such younger stars as Sean Penn, Mickey Rourke, and Johnny Depp.
With a distinctive hangdog look and unmistakable Kentucky accent that made him ideal for Western roles, the “New Hollywood” movement of the 1970s proved a boon for the actor. He brought a little something extra to every role he played, whatever the overall quality of the project. He played a wide variety of characters in a wide variety of genres, and although his sometimes played heavies, more often than not he played lovable losers, yet with an innate, almost indefinable dignity. In short, Harry Dean Stanton was a one of a kind.
Stanton’s upbringing was pure Americana, although more John Steinbeck than Norman Rockwell, with a dose of Tennessee Williams added to the mix. It was a hard life sometimes, but one well lived. Stanton was the quintessential "every-man:" an actor whose characters were easy to identify with, whether as cynical Otto of Repo Man (1984), the ill-fated, interstellar working stiff Brett in Alien (1979), or Molly Ringwald’s downtrodden dad in Pretty in Pink (1986).
To say that author Joseph B. Atkins gets to the heart of the matter would be an understatement. "Harry Dean Stanton: Hollywood’s Zen Rebel" is an unabashed tribute, yet it also encompasses the quirks and eccentricities that made Stanton the actor he was and, more importantly, the man he was.
A drinker, a smoker and, yes, a midnight toker, Stanton was a life-long bachelor – although he certainly loved the ladies – and something of a Renaissance man.
In addition to acting, Stanton was also a talented musician, even cutting an album and embarking on a concert tour late in his life. Artistic expression was the name of Stanton’s game, and he gave right up until the end.
He was also something of a de-facto, off-center philosopher, shaped in part by Zen Buddhism and the Beat Generation – with a bit of good, old-fashioned actor’s ego and perhaps a martini or two thrown in for good measure.
Hats off to you, Harry, wherever you are. You done good, and "Harry Dean Stanton: Hollywood’s Zen Rebel" does right by you. Not that you care, of course.
