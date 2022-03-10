Library Welcomes Historical Fiction Author Ronald Gibbs
GREENSBORO, NC (March 10, 2022) – Ronald Gibbs, author of The Long Shot: The Secret History of 1776, will discuss his book at 7 pm, Tuesday, March 15 at the Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd. Hear about this fictional tale of what might have been if General George Washington had been seriously wounded during the early days of the American Revolution. Learn about the true historical characters and real events of 1776 and explore what might have been if General Nathanael Greene had become commander in chief.
Dr. Gibbs is a medical doctor who grew up in Philadelphia and developed a life-long passion for the American Revolution, cartography, and medical history. He has served as Major in The Army Medical Corps at Walter Reed Medical Center and is a member of the Board of Directors of The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates. He brings his diverse experiences together in The Long Shot, his first novel.
Participants can attend the in-person event at the Hemphill Branch or join on Zoom. Registration is required; contact Ronald Headen by email or 336-412-6199. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
