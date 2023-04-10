Library Welcomes Author of TheSkies Above April 21
GREENSBORO, NC (April 10, 2023) – Hear from self-professed weather geek Dennis Mersereau and learn a little about what fills our skies at 12 pm, Friday, April 21 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Rd. Author of The Extreme Weather Survival Manual, Mersereau will discuss his latest book The Skies Above.
Dennis Mersereau is a weather writer and author with more than a decade of experience covering wild storms in the U.S., Canada, and around the world. He teamed up with the editors of Outdoor Life magazine in 2015 to write his first book, The Extreme Weather Survival Manual, an ultimate guide to surviving and thriving in almost any weather conditions. Meshing knowledge of the weather with survival tips from the country’s foremost experts, Extreme Weather is a good read for both avid fans of the outdoors and folks who watch the radar from the comfort of their home.
Mersereau’s latest book, The Skies Above, is a celebration of what we overlook when we look up. It’s a book that unravels the mysteries of our atmosphere and beyond, diving into fascinating tidbits about storms, jet streams, optical illusions, and even curiosities lurking in outer space.
Dennis is currently a digital writer for The Weather Network, covering storms in Canada from his home in North Carolina. He also looks after the weather here in the U.S. on his blog, DAMWeather.com.
This program is part of the Green Reads series which is a monthly nature/environmental book discussion group hosted by the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch. This program is being offered in person and via zoom. To register, e-mail: melanie.buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
