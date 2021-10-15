GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2021) – North Carolina has the largest Indigenous population east of the Mississippi River and the Greensboro Public Library is celebrating Native American author Tommy Orange during the One City, One Book community read this year. Orange’s debut novel, the widely acclaimed There There, focuses on the modern “urban Indian” as he refers to himself and the characters in his novel.
Everyone interested is invited to a book discussion of There There at 2 pm, October 19 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Rd. To register, email Katie Fanstill.
Another discussion will be held at 12 pm, October 23 at Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd. This discussion will be available in-person and online; specify which when registering. Email Ron Headen or call 336-412-6199 to register and obtain a copy of the book
Native storyteller, educator and Powwow dancer Ryan Dial-Stanley will share stories and dance at 1 pm, October 23 at Glenn McNairy Branch, 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd. Ryan is a member of the Lumbee tribe and travels the state to educate others on the lives and practices of North Carolina First Peoples.
The Greensboro Public Library offers book sets of There There for book clubs, community groups, faith organizations interested in joining the One City, One Book community read. Book sets can be checked out for six weeks and can be obtained by emailing Amy Bacon.
Trained facilitators are also available assist with book discussions. Email Ron Headen or call 336-412-6199 for more information or to have a facilitator assigned to your discussion. It’s a great way to enhance your study.
Praised by media and fellow authors alike, There There is one of The New York Times 10 Best Books of the Year, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Winner of the Pen/Hemingway Award. For most readers the depiction of modern day Native Americans will be a stark departure from traditional stereotypes. Author Tommy Orange will be in Greensboro for a free reading and discussion at 7 pm, November 18 at The Terrace, Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Celebrating Greensboro’s rich literary heritage, the Greensboro Public Library, along with the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and a host of community partners, sponsors the One City, One Book community read every other year. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
