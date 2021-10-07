GREENSBORO, NC (October 6, 2021) - Celebrating Greensboro’s rich literary heritage, the Greensboro Public Library, along with the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and a host of community partners, sponsors the One City, One Book community read every other year. This year Greensboro readers voted and the 2021 selection is There There by Native American author Tommy Orange.
One City, One Book programming offers opportunities for the entire community to engage around the themes of the chosen work. Everyone is invited to a Film Screening and Discussion of Smoke Signals from 6:30-8:30 pm, October 11 at Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Pkwy. Smoke Signals explores similar themes as There There and was the first feature film written, directed, and produced by Native Americans. To register and for more information please e-mail Court Duvall.
Guilford College Historian and author, Damon Akins will present Historical Connections at 7 pm, October 12 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Rd. Akins co-authored the book We Are the Land, an historical survey that focuses on Native American experiences in California.
Learn about the eight recognized Native American tribes in our state at Exploring Native Americans of North Carolina from 2-3 pm, October 16 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 West Vandalia Rd. There will be a screening of In the Heart of Tradition, a production of the Museum of the Native American Resource Center at UNC Pembroke, in collaboration with the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs. Call 336-412-6199 to register for this program.
Praised by media and fellow authors alike, There There is one of The New York Times 10 Best Books of the Year, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Winner of the Pen/Hemingway Award. For most readers the depiction of modern day Native Americans will be a stark departure from traditional stereotypes. Author Tommy Orange will be in Greensboro for a free reading and discussion at 7 pm, November 18 at The Terrace, Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
