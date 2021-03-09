GREENSBORO, NC (March 9, 2020) – Starting Monday, March 15, all locations of the Greensboro Public Library will be open for “Grab & Go” service from 10 am to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 am to 6 pm, Fridays and Saturdays. During these hours customers can make a quick selection of materials (limiting visits to 30 minutes once a day), check out and exit the building. In order to ensure customer and staff safety there will be no seating or in-house events and no public meeting room use at this time.
Curbside service will continue for customers who wish to pick up materials without entering the building. This service is available from 10 am to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 am to 6 pm, Fridays and Saturdays. Customers can call their branch to make an appointment for pick-up.
One-hour computer appointments are available at all locations. Customers can make an appointment with their neighborhood branch.
For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
