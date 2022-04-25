Library Offers Writing and Resilience Workshop
GREENSBORO, NC (April 25, 2022) – The Greensboro Public Library is offering Writing & Resilience Part 2, a special online Benjamin Bards workshop from 4-6 pm, Tuesday, May 3. Facilitated by poets Debra Kaufman and Melissa Hassard, Writing & Resilience is all about moving towards clarity and peace in a noisy world. In this session, participants will be reading and writing with an opportunity to share their work.
Debra Kaufman is a poet and playwright who has published seven collections of poetry and several plays. Her newest collection of poems is God Shattered which was published in 2019. Melissa Hassard is a poet and the former managing editor of Sable Books Hybrid Publishing and founder of Women Writers of the Triad. She co-edited Red Sky: Poetry on the Global Epidemic of Violence Against Women in 2017.
Writers and non-writers alike are welcome to join this free workshop. Attendance at previous workshops is not required. Interested participants can email Kelsey Nation and receive a link to Writing & Resilience, Part 2 Workshop. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.