GREENSBORO, NC (October 26, 2021) – As part of the One City, One Book community read the Greensboro Public Library will host award-winning author and storyteller Freeman Owle at 6 pm, Thursday, November 4 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Owle will present Stories of the Cherokee Nation and a stone carving workshop.
Owle, a professional storyteller, artist, and educator, will share the rich history, genealogies, and oral traditions of the Cherokee Nation with stories collected over many years. As an elder in the Cherokee Nation, Freeman Owle has also mastered the Cherokee art of stone carving and workshop participants will have the opportunity to preserve their history by carving a stone of their own.
Owle has shared Cherokee history and culture throughout the Southeast for more than twenty years. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual and is one of the featured storytellers in the book Living Stories of the Cherokee. Owle also appears in the video documentary The Principal People, which aired on public television.
Supplies for the stone carving workshop are limited and advance registration is required. To register, contact Antuan Hawkins at 336-373-2169 or by email. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
