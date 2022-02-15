Library Hosts Discussion of Mental Health in the Black Community

The Greensboro Public Library presents Let’s Talk About It: Mental Health in the Black Community at 7 pm, February 24 on the Library’s Facebook page. This live event will include a panel of therapists discussing some of the causes of mental illness as well as helpful resources to improve mental health.
According to National Alliance on Mental Illness, 63 percent of black people believe that a mental health condition is a sign of personal weakness. While health and wellness covers a broad spectrum of topics, there has historically been stigmas associated with mental health in the black community and barriers for seeking help. To help destigmatize mental wellness, several licensed therapists will discuss some of the root causes and provide resources for a journey toward holistic health.
The panel includes Nicole Osborne, a licensed therapist and co-owner of Milk & Honey Therapy in Greensboro. She uses creative and holistic approaches to help teens and young adults overcome anxiety, depression, traumas, and life transitions.
Also on the panel is professor and licensed clinical social worker, Dr. Kimberly Outlaw. She earned her PhD in Addictions and Rehabilitation, specializing in minority athletes, depression and substance abuse in collegiate sports.
The final panel member is Dr. Bobby Armstrong, PhD, a board certified clinical psychotherapist, pastoral counselor, and pastoral psychologist. Dr. Armstrong provides faith-based therapy with fundamental psychology in his practice at Empower Counseling.
For more information or to register for this event, please email Antuan Hawkins. All registered participants will receive a free digital publication, How to Start Therapy Guide. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.