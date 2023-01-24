Library Hosts Book Lovers Social February 6
GREENSBORO, NC (January 24, 2023) – Meet fellow book lovers and enjoy some refreshments at the Greensboro Public Library’s 14th Annual Book Lovers Social at 6:30 pm, Monday, February 6 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. It’s an annual celebration of books and reading with appearances by authors Jamila Minnicks and James Tate Hill.
Discover Greensboro's Favorite Book Club Reads of 2022 and the most anticipated new releases for 2023. Author Jamila Minnicks, winner of the PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction for the novel Moonrise Over New Jessup, and James Tate Hill, author of the memoir, Blind Man’s Bluff will discuss their works.
Minnicks’s debut novel is both a celebration of Black joy and a timely examination of the opposing viewpoints that attended desegregation in the South. The PEN/Bellwether Prize is a career-founding prize, which promotes fiction that addresses issues of social justice and the impact of culture and politics on human relationships. Minnicks is a graduate of the University of Michigan, the Howard University School of Law, and the Georgetown University Law Center.
James Tate Hill is the author of a memoir, Blind Man’s Bluff, a New York Times Editors’ Choice and a Washington Independent Review of Books Favorite Book of 2021. His fiction debut, Academy Gothic, won the Nilsen Literary Prize for a First Novel. He serves as fiction editor for Monkeybicycle and contributing editor at Literary Hub, where he writes an audiobooks column.
This program is offered in-person with socially distanced seating or it may be viewed via livestream on the Library’s Facebook page. To register, email Beth Sheffield. For more information on Greensboro Public Library events and resources visit this website.
