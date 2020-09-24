GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2020) – The Greensboro Public Library is offering a free online workshop with Linda Joyce at 11 am, Saturday, September 26. Joyce is the Gold Winner of the Nonfiction Book Award for her memoir, The Second Room on the Right.
‘We are very excited to be holding this event right after the author was named Gold Winner of the Nonfiction Book Awards. The award is given by the Nonfiction Authors Association, honoring excellence in nonfiction,” says Ronald Headen from the Hemphill Branch Library.
Linda Joyce is a native of Atlanta who currently lives in Greensboro. In 2014 and 2019, Linda was a winner in the Greensboro Senior Games, Silver Arts Literary Category. She earned a first place blue ribbon writing about her life experiences. Local National Public Radio (NPR) station, WFDD, has featured several stories from her memoir.
To register for the workshop email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
