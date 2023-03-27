GREENSBORO, NC (March 27, 2023) – Join the fun and learn more about autism at the Autism Awareness Celebration from 1-2:30 pm, Saturday, April 1 at Glenn McNairy Branch, 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd. April is Autism Awareness Month and this celebration is a part of the library’s “All Abilities” programs which are designed to make the library more accessible to young people with special needs.
The theme of this free celebration for families is vehicles. Children can “Touch a Truck” in the library’s parking lot with City vehicles, including the EcoBus, a recycling truck, a fire truck, and a police car. There will also be sensory-friendly crafts and activities, including a toy “car wash” in the library’s fenced garden.
Representatives from local organizations and City of Greensboro departments will share information about autism resources in the community. Participating organizations include Allegro Music Therapy, Autism Unbound, Disability Advocacy Center, GCS Exceptional Children Services, Greensboro Field Operations, Greensboro Fire Department, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, and the Greensboro Police Department.
The Glenn McNairy Branch offers “All Abilities” programs for young people with special needs on a monthly basis. Programs include sensory story time, outdoor water play, sensory movies, craft programs, bingo and more.
This inclusive event is open to everyone of all ages. For more information about the Autism Awareness Celebration, call the Glenn McNairy Branch at 336-373-2015 or email Kelly Proudfit. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
