GREENSBORO, NC (September 4, 2020) – Movements seeking social change have long incorporated music and storytelling to help the cause. Singers and storytellers have lent their talents to the American Civil Rights Movement, Labor Equality, Indigenous Rights and many others. Music has played an essential role bolstering courage, inspiring participation, and fostering a sense of community. The Greensboro History Museum and Greensboro Public Library are celebrating Anthems of Change with a series of musical events this fall. The following events will take place in September.
To Everyone in All the World: A Celebration of Pete Seeger
Six-time Grammy nominee John McCutcheon shares an evening of music in this wide-ranging tribute to the music of his friend and mentor Pete Seeger. John McCutcheon is an American folk music singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has produced 40 albums since the 1970s. He is regarded as a master of the hammered dulcimer. This event will stream on the Greensboro Public Library's Facebook page at 7 pm, Thursday, September 10. There will be a live Q&A with John McCutcheon following the musical set.
Pivot Point: Chairs in the Trees
Donna Washington will present her one-woman show, Chairs in the Trees, about her experiences as a black woman with racism in America, and “otherness.” Washington is an internationally renowned storyteller based in North Carolina. She is a multiple award winning spoken word recording artist and author. Donna is a highly animated performer who has been called “a walking Disney movie” and has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives to life for over thirty years. This event will stream on the Greensboro Public Library's Facebook page at 7 pm, Thursday, September 24. There will be a community discussion following the program
If you have question please email beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov. For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
