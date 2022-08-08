Library Celebrates National Vinyl Record Day on August 13
GREENSBORO, NC (August 8, 2022) – Greensboro Public Library is celebrating National Vinyl Record day at 12 pm, Sat., Aug. 13 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd. There will be tips for both beginner and seasoned collectors including information on value and price guides with Ronald Headen who has been collecting for over 60 years.
This program will be available in person and via Zoom. To learn more about this event email Ronald Headen or call 336-412-6199. For more information on Library events and resources visit this website.
