Library and History Museum Host Author Dr. Virginia Summey September 20
GREENSBORO, NC (September 12, 2022) – The Greensboro Public Library and Greensboro History Museum will host author Dr. Virginia Summey for a book discussion at 3 pm, Tuesday, September 20 at the McGirt-Horton Branch, 2501 Phillips Ave. The author will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts.
Elreta Melton Alexander was the first African American woman to graduate from Columbia Law School and, in 1947, the first African American woman to practice law in North Carolina. She was later elected as a district court judge in 1968. Dr. Summey argues in this book that, while Judge Alexander was not participating in Civil Rights marches or other demonstrations, she used her professional achievements to advocate on behalf of the marginalized members of her community, and in this way was instrumental in the fight for civil rights in the United States.
Summey is a historian of the U.S. South and Faculty Fellow in Lloyd International Honors College at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Her research and areas of expertise include North Carolina history, political and legal history, African American history, and Women's history.
For more information on Greensboro Public Library events and resources visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.