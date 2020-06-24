Show & Tell Shelves
Thursday, July 2 | 7:00 pm
Hang out with the Bookmarks staff virtually as we share what's on our home bookshelves. We want you to participate, too! (Don't worry, no clean homes required). Register here to receive the link to join.
Bookmarks presents Kevin Kwan & Lauren Ho in Conversation
Tuesday, July 7 | 7:00 pm
International bestselling author Kevin Kwan will be in conversation with Lauren Ho, author of the new novel Last Tang Standing. Kwan’s new book, Sex & Vanity, is out June 30 and Bookmarks will have signed copies for those who attend the event. You must purchase a book to attend. Full details: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/event/kevin-kwan-conversation-lauren-ho
Teen Advisory Council
Wednesday, July 8 | 6:30 pm
Any high school age students are encouraged to join our Teen Advisory Council (TAC). This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 pm. They discuss books and help plan events for teens at Bookmarks. They often introduce authors at events and have advanced access to new and upcoming books. If interested, email Ashley at youth@bookmarksnc.org for more information and to register. The TAC is currently meeting virtually.
Book Buzz Book Club
Thursday, July 9 | 6:30 pm
Join us to discuss The Mothers by Brit Bennett. All are welcome to join. This club is currently meeting virtually. Register by e-mailing info@bookmarksnc.org.
Virtual Storytime
Saturday, July 11 | 10:30 am
Children’s author Constance Lombardo will read her new book Everyone Says Meow and lead kids through a drawing workshop. This is a Summer Reading Program event recommended for kids ages 3-7. Register by e-mailing youth@bookmarksnc.org.
Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride from Hell
Monday, July 13 | 7:00 pm
Tom Clavin is a New York Times bestselling author of many books on history, mostly concentrated in the American west. This new book focuses on the true story of the Earp brothers and the famous Battle at the OK Corral. This is now a virtual event. Use the code WILDWEST at checkout to receive a discount on the book purchase. Winston-Salem author Charlie Lovett will be in conversation with Tom Clavin at this event. To register, e-mail info@bookmarksnc.org.
Cooking Through Quarantine with Kerry Winfrey
Tuesday, July 14 | 7:00 pm
Our new virtual event series will feature authors at home sharing their favorite recipes with us. Join us on this date for past festival author Kerry Winfrey as she talks about her love of baking pies! She will also share her new book with us, Not Like the Movies. Register by e-mailing info@bookmarksnc.org.
