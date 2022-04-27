Josephus III to launch children’s book, “Poetry is Life” on May 1st

Local Greensboro poet, serial entrepreneur and father, Josephus Thompson III is launching his first children’s book, “Poetry is Life” on May 1st.
“Poetry is Life” is about a journey into the discovery of poetry and how it connects and influences our lives every day. The book is ideal for children ages 3 to 9 years old.
“The inspiration behind this book stemmed from the books I was purchasing for my three-year-old daughter. I noticed the lack of diversity and representation is everything for Black children and children of color,” said Thompson.
Both a teacher and lecturer in the public and collegiate school system, Thompson founded The Poetry Project, where he works in educational and corporate settings focusing on “Education through Correlation,” utilizing poetry as a catalyst for literacy, leadership, and service. He has developed The Poetry Project Institute, a series of Professional Development workshops for teachers to provide them with resources and training on the use of spoken word in the classroom.
He also coaches The Gate City Youth Slam Team.
As the host of 90.1FM’s The Poetry Café his voice is heard weekly over the airwaves as he showcases talented artists from all over the world in the genres of poetry, hip-hop, and R&B to name a few. The show also tours nationally and has been featured on Amazon Prime!
Thompson has performed for Oprah, opened for Kanye West, Floetry, and shared stages with The Last Poets. His work has taken him to Australia, London, Seoul, and South Africa, as well as back and forth across the United States.
Thompson’s first book signing will take place on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Scuppernong’s Books, located at 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro, N.C. The book can be purchased for $12.99 at http://josephusiii.com/product/book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.