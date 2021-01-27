WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (January 26, 2020) – New York Times bestselling author John Hart will discuss his new book, The Unwilling, during a virtual event at 7:00 pm EST on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The event is sponsored by Bookmarks.
Hart is the only author in history to win the Edgar Award for Best Novel consecutively, he has also won the Barry Award, the Southern Independent Bookseller’s Award for Fiction, the Ian Fleming Steel Dagger Award, and the North Carolina Award for Literature. Hart’s works have been translated into many languages around the world.
The February 2nd event will be a conversation with Patricia Cornwell, an American crime writer best known for the Scarpetta series. Cornwell has won many international awards and is known worldwide for her wide variety of published works including children’s books, nonfiction, cookbooks, and fiction series.
Hart’s The Unwilling combines crime, suspense, and searing glimpses into the human mind and soul. Set in the South at the height of the Vietnam War, Jason wants to cultivate a relationship with his brother Gibby, but things turn deadly when a bus of prison transfers gets violent. When Jason is wrongly convicted of murder, it is up to Gibby to find out the truth about his brother’s secretive past. The Unwilling is a raw exploration of family pasts, prison, and the indelible marks the war leaves on individuals.
Admission for this event is pay-what-you-can. Participants can purchase a copy of The Unwilling with a signed bookplate or make a donation at https://www.bookmarksnc.org/event/HartCornwell.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming to this end, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Authors In Schools, which connect students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books.
Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and offers appointment-based shopping (as well as walk ins) Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., with curbside pick-up and phone service continuing from 4 - 6 p.m. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
# # #
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.