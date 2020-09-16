America’s governmental reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic — shutting down businesses, organizations and schools, requiring face masks and urging social distancing — is causing an unnecessary self-inflicted wound to the U.S. way of life, according to the author of Covid-19: A Physician’s Take on the Exaggerated Fear of the Coronavirus, which will be released today, Sept. 16.
Dr. Jeffrey I. Barke, a family physician based in Newport Beach, Calif., has practiced medicine for more than 25 years. His book’s introduction was written by Dennis Prager, the noted political commentator and radio and television talk show host. Barke has guested with Prager several times as well as with Larry Edler, another prominent radio personality who endorses the book in these words: “Great collection of eye-opening, thought-providing essays.”
“There is no doubt that Covid-19 is a dangerous virus to the elderly and frail," Barke writes. “But the fact is that the overall reaction . . . has caused more harm than the virus itself.” He cites the economic and emotional turmoil caused by closing down businesses and schools as well as the almost complete shutdown of the country’s outpatient healthcare system.
“When the history books are written about this pandemic, they will show that our reaction to the virus was a great mistake,” he writes. “If you are young and healthy, you have nothing to fear from the coronavirus except the fear-mongering from the media.”
Barke dismisses the value of wearing a typical surgical mask, which he notes can filter no objects smaller than 3 microns in diameter. “A 0.12 micron Covid-19 virus particle will pass through an ordinary surgical mask as well as any homemade cloth product. It is the equivalent of erecting a chain-link fence to keep out mosquitoes.”
He also notes that the expected final fatality rate of the Covid-19 pandemic will be around 0.2%, which “is in the ballpark of a bad influenza season.”
Barke adds, “A healthy society protects its most vulnerable members and isolates [only] the sick while allowing the healthy individuals to go about their lives.” Much of the U.S. has done the reverse by taking huge and intrusive steps to protect the healthy against the few who are sick.
In the book’s introduction, the publisher acknowledges that some of the author’s ideas are controversial. “Dr. Barke . . . buttresses his analysis with reason, honesty and scientific findings that go against so much of what the public has been led to believe,” according to Godfrey Harris, managing editor of The Americas Group, a publisher of public-policy books. He urges readers to “keep an open mind” while considering Barke’s views.
