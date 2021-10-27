Holy Terror: Elon professor teaches about gods and monsters

“A killer impales the bodies of an unsuspecting couple. The dead rise. An all-powerful ancient deity inflicts destruction on the planet.”
Those are the first three sentences of the course description for “REL 2740 Horror and Religion: It Takes Many Forms,” which Jess Peacock will be teaching in the 2022 Winter Term (Jan. 4-27) at Elon University. Peacock recently told YES! Weekly why his course, which some might classify as dealing with literature or cinema, is taught out of the Religious Studies Department.
“For many, these classic horror tropes conjure images of Jason Voorhees, zombie films, and the Cthulhu Mythos of H. P. Lovecraft. It may be surprising to discover that these terrible tales exist in the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament. Religion and horror have always found comfort in each other’s arms.”
Peacock is the author of the 2015 critical study Such a Dark Thing: Theology of the Vampire Narrative in Popular Culture, and has written for Rue Morgue Magazine, Fangoria, and Religion Dispatches. He is currently earning his Ph.D. from Chicago Theological Seminary and is an adjunct professor at North Park and Lewis Universities.
“The intersection of horror and religion has always been my academic focus,” Peacock said. “Developing a class around the topic seemed like a no-brainer.”
In his class, students will explore the range and evolution of the horror genre, and the contradiction of how both it and religion are sometimes deeply conservative, sometimes progressive, or even wildly transgressive.
“While the class will look at horror in religion, religion in horror, and how both genres have been used to maintain conservative social narratives — the 1980s slasher genre was all about teenagers being punished for transgressing moral norms — the culmination of the course will move into re-reading both religion and horror for purposes of justice and resistance to oppression. Just as Christian theology has evolved with the emergence of liberative schools of thought, such as Black, Queer, Feminist, and Womanist theologies, we’ve also seen horror take on a more progressive edge in recent years.”
Peacock said this evolution is inherent in the genre. “The word monster is derived from the Latin monstrum, which means ‘that which reveals itself.’ I tend to read that as the horror genre and the monsters therein becoming dark prophets for a new age.”
For Peacock, both horror and religious studies provide a model for resistance and revolution.
“Putting the horror genre and religion in conversation with one another, a motif emerges that might help us better understand the actual distress and subjugation of peoples and cultures that have been marginalized, abused, starved out, and forgotten — those we have turned into monsters — and might also serve as a type of canon of resistance, cultural works that have developed out of marginalized communities that convey an ongoing struggle for liberation.”
However, said Peacock, scholars shouldn’t overlook the inherent conservativism of many classic horror narratives. “It has existed to create boundaries of behavior, and to show us the consequences of stepping over those boundaries.”
Peacock said this conservatism can be found in two of the genre’s most famous texts, Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. In the first, the Count “basically cuckolds Jonathan Harker,” one of the story’s multiple Victorian heroes, whose wife Mina “becomes a model of transgressing the traditional Christian norms of Victorian England.” When the vampire is destroyed, “Mina is restored to her subservient social role.”
Similarly, Victor Frankenstein “tries to become a creator of life, supplanting God” and is punished for it (and in the most famous film version, his Monster is, too). But these parables of maintaining the social order did not end with either the Victorian Era or that of classic Hollywood cinema.
“One could argue that the unspoken role of Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers was to actually preserve the accepted socioreligious order of the United States in the 1980s, reflecting fears revolving around the perceived moral degradation of the United States. Whether intentional or not, filmmakers reflected this anxiety through the slasher subgenre, as the masked villains hacked their way through teenagers who engaged in drug use, premarital sex, and other acts frowned upon by Jerry Falwell and his Moral Majority.”
But Peacock is interested in more than just the surface morality of these narratives.
“By reading them with a critical eye, we are able to deconstruct them through a more socially progressive lens. Deconstruction is nothing more than prying open the cracks so the monster can crawl out, so it might speak to the ostracized and the oppressed and also operate as an agent of resistance to the repressive cultural boundaries that determine who society accepts and who is othered. And we are also left asking questions as to why the monster keeps coming back in countless sequels and re-imaginings. If those boundaries of moral and social acceptability were so important, then why do we keep pushing at them through the monster?”
When asked about those stories, novels, and films that openly embrace monsters, Peacock replied “that’s where the rubber hits the road for me.”
After talking about 1935’s Bride of Frankenstein, Peacock cited a more recent cinematic example of the monster movie as “an engine of subversion” and a “postcolonial critique of oppression” with Guillermo del Toro’s 2017 Oscar-winner The Shape of the Water, in which the acclaimed Mexican filmmaker reimagined The Creature from the Black Lagoon as a Cold War-era love story.
“It’s an amazing intersectional commentary on the alienation of otherized bodies through the lens of the Monstrous, and how the Divine itself becomes a monstrosity in the face of an inhuman cultural hegemony.”
Peacock said the film’s amphibious humanoid, captured in the Amazon and tortured in a secret government lab where the heroine works as a custodian, is not its only character who represents “the Other.”
“There are a number of marginalized characters, such as Elisa and Zelda, both of whom face the daily pressures of misogyny, ableism, and racism. And of course, there’s Giles, a gay artist grappling with the cruel reality of a closeted life in the early sixties. The heroes are social throwaways under the banner of white patriarchal heteronormativity. And that banner is represented in Strickland, who is portrayed as the epitome of toxic masculinity. And, of course, there is the literal monstrous other, the Amphibian Man, who serves as a disruptive and transgressive divine presence.”
Del Toro, said Peacock, makes an explicit parallel between his reimagined classic movie monster and Christ.
“Both the Amphibian Man and the Christ, through their divine monstrousness, expose and confront systems of spiritual and physical oppression. The villain Strickland even says, ‘Fuck, you ARE a god.’ Del Toro is operating as a type of pop culture priest, an oracle of the monstrous channeling a new religion, one that helps us identify and empathize with humanity, while also encouraging us to nurture a spiritual framework that challenges our perception of the other.”
